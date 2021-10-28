Top 5 funny mistakes beginners make in Minecraft

When players first enter the game of Minecraft, they can be overwhelmed and confused by the sheer vastness of it. Even if Minecraft keeps giving players basic tutorials of the game, beginners still do many things wrong.

Minecraft is a survival game at its core. Keeping oneself alive from all kinds of danger is paramount, yet there are certain things new players may do, which are not advisable and can result in their death.

Minecraft: Top 5 funny mistakes beginners make

A beginner in Minecraft can make a lot of mistakes while playing. But some of them are hilarious and can be looked back at as a funny memory of Minecraft.

5) Getting lost

Lost in Minecraft (Image via Planet Minecraft)

This is probably the first problem new players can experience while playing the game. As they enter the game, players can get excited and get straight to exploring and without proper precaution. They can get lost in the infinite world of Minecraft, and won't be able to get back to their home or spawn.

4) Dying In Desert temple

Desert temple (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

As new players explore the desert biome in Minecraft, they can come across a mysterious building called a Desert temple. It has chests with loot in its deep basement.

But what beginners don't know is that there is a pressure plate that activates a TNT explosion which kills them and destroys all the loot as well. This is one of the classic first-time mistakes many Minecraft players have committed.

3) Staring at Endermen

Angry Endermen (Image via DeviantArt)

New players can come across this mysterious creature called an Enderman. But what they don't know is that Endermen don't like to be looked at and can get hostile and attack if the players stare at them for too long. This is another hilarious mistake players make as they get jump-scared by Endermen teleporting and hitting them.

2) Exploding by Creeper

Creeper (Image via LifeWire)

And of course, one of the most common causes of death in Minecraft is getting exploded by a Creeper. These silent mobs have only one goal, to get near players and explode. New players will try to melee attack the mob, but they can't stay close to it for too long, and the Creeper explodes, killing them.

1) Digging straight down

Straight dig (Image via knowyourmeme)

Minecraft, as the name suggests, is all about mining. Hence, when players spawn in the world, after some exploring, they can start digging down to get diamonds or other precious ores faster.

But what they don't realize is that the caves can be full of hostile mobs and lava, which can instantly kill them. And they won't be able to run back to the surface as quickly. They can sometimes just fall in a lava pit and die.

These are some of the many mistakes new players of Minecraft can make. It becomes funny to look back at these mistakes after playing the game for a while.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

