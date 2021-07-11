Top 5 hardest modpacks for Minecraft

Minecraft is a sandbox game that has been out for almost ten years. But even with new content being added through the updates, some players have gotten bored playing the regular Minecraft.

Minecraft has a vast community that creates mods for players who do not enjoy the normal Minecraft survival experience. Modpacks add custom items and features to the game that change how players use to play Vanilla Minecraft.

Some modpacks for Minecraft are made for high-end PCs, so it is recommended for players to check the required specifications for a mod before installing it on their computer.

Hardest modpacks to play in Minecraft

5) Better Minecraft

As the name suggests, this modpack aims to make Minecraft better than the vanilla version by adding cool structures with loot. Biomes in all three dimensions are also altered, and even underwater world generation in the overworld looks excellent in this modpack.

4) Sky Factory

Sky Factory is a sky block modpack for Java edition only, with more than 5.9 million downloads on the CurseForge website. This modpack offers more than 30 different types of worlds, and players will also be able to use interesting features such as magic.

3) RLCraft

Official RLCRAFT poster (Image via curseforge)

RLCraft is one of the most famous modpacks, which was made by a YouTuber named Shivaxi. RL, in the name, stands for real-life or realism, as said by shivaxi himself.

This modpack adds many new mobs, such as dragons which make surviving in the game more difficult than vanilla Minecraft. Players will also have to drink water to survive and sometimes dive into it to cool down their body temperature.

2) Pixelmon

Pixelmon modpacks have pokémons (Image via u/MemeEcho on Reddit)

Pixelmon is a modpack that adds different pokémons of many levels that the player can capture. Along with capturing, players will be able to trade, battle, and breed these creatures.

To catch pokémons, players need pokéballs that can be purchased using poké dollars in poke marts. These poké marts are be found in town as they will generate there naturally.

1) Valhelsia 2

Image via curseforge

This modpack adds many exciting features such as magic to Minecraft. Players will be able to explore new biomes and terrain generations with a lot of new blocks. Players that enjoy exploring and building creative things must try this modpack as it generates unique structures and dungeons made with beautiful blocks.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

