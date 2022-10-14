Top 5 haunted Minecraft maps to play this Halloween

Minecraft is a huge video game that can sometimes feel limited in terms of content. Thankfully, players are able to create custom maps that are freely available for anyone to download. These can range from a fantastic role-playing experience that draws you into an epic tale to maps involving hard-to-solve puzzles.

The only restriction on what one can do with Minecraft maps is their own imagination. The created content can be easily experienced with friends, and this article features a fantastic list of the top haunted maps to try out in Minecraft this Halloween.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Spookiest haunted Minecraft maps for this Halloween season

5) Sinister Abduction

Sinister Abduction is an amazing Halloween map (Image via minecraftmaps)

Taking the fifth spot on the list is the Minecraft map Sinister Abduction. Although this creation comes in last, it is still a fabulous choice. Among the best horror maps, it offers multiplayer gameplay for those looking to enjoy the horror with friends.

Basically, the premise of this map is that a player enters a mansion and has to attempt to release four souls that are apparently trapped inside it. To do this, gamers have to collect all the withered roses that are scattered throughout the house, meaning they have to make sure they check every corner.

4) Beware

Beware is an intense and great psychological horror map in Minecraft. It was shown off in the video above by a very popular YouTuber by the name of VintageBeef, who has over 1.5 million subscribers.

The story starts with the player driving down a deserted road in the middle of a forest when, all of a sudden, a tree lands in the center of the road, blocking their way. They make the decision to explore the nearby village and ask for assistance upon entering the first home, but weirdly no one is present. The player looks around as they're about to leave the house, but the exit has disappeared.

3) Jack's Deathcourse

This next map is called Jack's Deathcourse. Funnily enough, it was made by someone named Kuon. This also happens to be the name of a survival horror title developed by FromSoftware and released in 2004.

Kuon is an amazing haunted map that's just fantastic for Halloween time. It features tons of mysteries and puzzles. You'll have to take part in a lot of trials throughout this deathcourse to make it to the end of this map.

Jack's Deathcourse focuses on investigative elements, puzzles, and much more. As a result, you really are forced to put your brain to the test on the fun set of challenges presented to you. The map also has a full story with tons of dialog and people to remember.

2) Final Hour

Final Hour draws inspiration from Puppet Combo, a game developer known for its retro low-poly survival horror games inspired by 80s VHS horror slasher films. This map requires the player to be in the Minecraft version 1.18.2 and has a bunch of preset settings they can change — such as FOV, render distance, lighting, and much more — to make the gaming experience as immersive as possible.

On this map, you take on the role of a police officer who, after a long and stressful day, returns to the station late at night after everyone else has left. This leaves you on your own to finish up whatever work is left before heading home. While you're at the station, things start to feel really peculiar, almost like you're being watched. You gradually begin to suspect that you might not be alone.

1) Temple of Terrors

First on this list is an amazing Minecraft Halloween map. In it, you must attempt to exit the temple of terrors. The objective involves collecting an offering and delivering it to the shrine, which bestows a new power on anybody who sees it. Players aim to make use of each power to gather gifts and leave this temple.

This is a rather long map, so it offers checkpoints where the gamer can respawn. Because of this, they won't have to completely restart the map if they die. Moreover, the temple is meticulously designed and features tons of great tricks and puzzles. If this map is something that interests you, check out the amazing trailer above.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes