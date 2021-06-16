Top 5 hidden blocks in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Considering all the new blocks and items added, the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update is definitely the biggest update Minecraft has ever received. Since its official release on June 8, many players are spending their time gathering these new resources.

In Minecraft 1.17, Mojang has added lush cave blocks and dripstones even though their respective biomes are coming in the second part of Caves and Cliffs. However, they are quite tricky to find.

Other than moss and pointed dripstones, players can find difficulty obtaining amethysts, lichens, drip leaves, and more. This article informs players about some hidden blocks in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update.

Hidden blocks in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

5) Diamond ores

While diamond ores have always been a rare block, the 1.17 update messed up its generation, especially in Bedrock Edition. Players may face a hard time finding diamond ores in their 1.17worlds. But no need to worry, it is a bug.

Developers will probably soon release a bug fix update. Until then, players can obtain diamonds through trading and looting treasure chests. Finding diamond ore through mining is still possible, but it can take a lot of time.

4) Glow berries

Glow berries (Image via Gamepur)

Glow berries are a new edible item that can also be used as a light source in Minecraft. Originally, glow berries were supposed to generate naturally in lush caves. However, as there are no lush biomes, players won't get glow berries from lush caves.

In Minecraft 1.17, minecart loot chests are the only source of glow berries in Minecraft. After finding glow berries, players can use bonemeal to farm them.

3) Moss blocks

Moss blocks (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like glow berries, moss blocks can be found as loot items in chests. Players can discover moss in shipwreck loot chests. Wandering traders are another way to obtain moss blocks in Minecraft 1.17.

Using bonemeal, players can spread moss to stone blocks and convert them into moss blocks. This way, players can also get azalea and moss carpets.

2) Pointed dripstone and dripstone blocks

Pointed dripstone (Image via Mojang)

Using pointed dripstones, players can build lava or water bucket farms. When a player or mob falls on a pointed dripstone or a pointed dripstone falls on a player or mob, they will take damage.

Dripstone blocks and pointed dripstones generate in small patches inside caves and ravines. Players can also trade pointed dripstones from wandering traders.

1) Powder snow

Powder snow (Image via Reddit)

In Minecraft 1.17, powder snow doesn't generate naturally as a block. Instead, players have to use cauldrons to farm this new block. During snowfall, cauldrons kept in the open will accumulate snow slowly over time.

Once the cauldron is filled, use a bucket to pick up the snow. As this process is pretty slow, place lots of cauldrons to get many powdered snow buckets.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

For Amazing Minecraft Videos, do "Subscribe" to our newly launched YouTube Channel.

Edited by Srijan Sen