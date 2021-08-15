Top 5 hidden features coming in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

Caves & Cliffs is a Minecraft update that was first revealed at the Minecraft live 2020 event. It boasts new caves, mountain biomes, and many more game-changing features.

The first part of the update has already been released, and the second part will come out later this year. To try out some of the forthcoming features, players can install experimental snapshots and beta versions on their devices.

Hidden features of Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

5) World types removed

Size of a jungle biome generated in large biomes world type (Image via Reddit)

Two world types are being removed from the game in the 1.18 update: Large Biomes and Amplified. Large biomes world types have sixteen times more areas than default worlds. Amplified world type generates many enormous hills and mountains

4) Long ores

Emerald ores generate in bedrock beta (Image via Minecraft)

The veins generated in version 1.18 will be longer as there will be more ores in each vein. Emerald ore generation is being significantly changed, and its veins will no longer have a single ore only.

Copper ores will also generate above Y level 0 mixed with granite and raw copper blocks. Similarly, iron ore veins will also generate below Y0 combined with tuff and raw iron blocks.

3) Goat horns

When a goat rams a solid block, it drops its horns. Goats can drop up to a maximum of two horns. They are only available in beta versions of Minecraft. It has been confirmed that features related to their usage will be coming in future updates. But for now, when the player uses a goat horn, the game displays an eating animation and makes horn noises.

2) Aquifers

Opening to an aquifer generated on the surface (Image via Reddit)

These are the type of noise cave generations that have flooded caves. They generate between Y levels 31 and 63, and a lot of ores spawn inside them. There might be magma blocks at the bottom of the aquifers that create bubble columns

1) Mob spawning

Axolotl in lush cave (Image via Minecraft)

Once the 1.18 update is released, axolotls will only spawn in the lush cave biome. The spawn location of goats is also being changed, and players will find them on snowy slopes, lofty peaks, and snow-capped peak biomes.

In general, hostile mobs will spawn only in areas with zero light levels, and spawners can spawn mobs up to block-light level 11. Mobs won't generate in the deep dark caves where the warden is found.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for more in-game updates!

Edited by Srijan Sen