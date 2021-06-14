Top 5 hidden features in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1, one of the most-awaited updates, is finally available for Bedrock and Java Edition players. The 1.17 update is one of the biggest updates Minecraft has received in its long history.

The Caves and Cliffs update focuses on changing the overworld caves and mountains by introducing new biomes, blocks, mobs, and more. Sadly for players, Mojang had to split the update after facing technical difficulties during the pandemic. However, developers delivered the first phase on June 8th.

The first part of Caves and Cliffs brings cute axolotls, glow squids, goats, and many new blocks. While these are the main features of this update, fans may not know about the hidden features of Minecraft 1.17.

Hidden features in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update

#5 - Rails can be waterlogged

In Minecraft 1.17, players can now waterlog rails. Before this update, rails would instantly break if they came in contact with water. However, Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 changed that by making rails waterloggable.

Players can also use minecarts on waterlogged rails and create water rides in Minecraft.

#4 - Drowneds can now drop copper ingots

Before 1.17 update, drowneds used to have a slight chance of dropping gold ingots when killed by a player. However, new copper ingots have now replaced gold ingots.

As of now, players cannot automatically farm copper in Minecraft. However, players can farm small amounts of copper using a drowned farm.

#3 - Fortune works on iron, gold, and copper ore

Mojang has added raw ores in Minecraft 1.17. Mining iron, gold, and copper ores now drop raw ores instead of ore blocks. In addition, players can use a fortune-enchanted pickaxe to get lots of raw ores.

Similar to ores, smelting one raw ore produces one ingot. Players can also craft raw ore blocks using nine raw ores. This way, players can save some space in their chests or inventories.

#2 - Lava is now renewable

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update added pointed dripstones and dripstone blocks. Using cauldrons and new pointed dripstones, players can farm lava automatically. However, it is pretty slow, so a single cauldron can't do much on its own.

YouTuber TimBnice has made an automatic lava farm for Minecraft 1.17. This design uses over 40 cauldrons for the lava collection.

#1 - Beacon rays are visible up to 1343 blocks

Beacons are one of the most useful blocks in Minecraft. With beacons, players can gain various effects such as haste, regeneration, strength, and more. They are also used as decoration for their beautiful beams.

Players can now view beacon rays from a distance of up to 1343 blocks in Minecraft. Earlier, the beacon's beam was only visible up to 256 blocks from the source. As a result, players can quickly locate their beacons from a far distance.

