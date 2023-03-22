Top 5 hilarious resource packs for Minecraft in 2023

Sometimes, Minecraft players just need a little laugh as they enjoy the game. While this can be done during gameplay or while having fun in-game with friends, there are other ways to achieve this as well.

For example, resource packs aren't as versatile as mods, but they're still perfectly capable of creating goofy or funny effects and visuals that can be entertaining to watch as players explore the game's world and battle foes.

Fortunately, there are some great and comedic Minecraft resource packs as of 2023.

Top funny Minecraft resource packs so far in 2023

5) Wilhelm

The Wilhelm Screen is a well-known and adored Easter Egg typically seen in movies and TV. This sound effect makes its way into plenty of multimedia, typically when a character meets an untimely or slapstick-style end. The Wilhelm resource pack does nothing more than add the iconic scream to a number of mob deaths.

Now, when players slay mobs in the game world, they'll release the Wilhelm Scream as they die. This even applies to bosses like the Ender Dragon and the Wither, who have some of the funnier iterations of the Wilhelm Scream in the entire resource pack.

4) Derpy White Enderman

This enderman looks pretty goofy, but he still carries out his duty (Image via mc_projects/CurseForge)

Traditional endermen in Minecraft can look pretty creepy or pretty cute depending on which player is being asked. But what if they looked particularly goofy? This is what Derpy White Enderman implements, as it re-skins all endermen to have the memorable derp face popular in custom skins and applies it to the lanky in-game mob.

Looking endermen in the eye with this resource pack installed can be great for a few laughs, but be careful, this pack doesn't change the mob's behavior, and it'll still get pretty upset and aggressive when you stare at it for too long.

3) MS Painted

MS Painted reduces Minecraft to a laughable color palette for its textures and in-game models (Image via Strideyyy/CurseForge)

Minecraft's simplistic and pixelated art style has drawn adoration from the game's community for over a decade. However, what happens when a resource pack is installed that reduces the graphical complexity even further?

MS Painted is a great way to find out, as it retextures the game in a hyper-simplistic art style in the vein of Microsoft Paint. Sure, some artists might be able to create great art in MS Paint, but this resource pack aims to make the game world look like it was simplistically drawn.

From the game world to the mobs and the equipment and items, everything in Minecraft is given a goofy and visually cartoon-esque aesthetic when MS Painted is installed.

2) Leviosa

It's no secret that Chris O'Neill, also known as Oney on Newgrounds and YouTube, is one of the most popular comedy animators in recent memory. If players are hoping to add an Oney-flavored twist to their Minecraft gameplay, they can install the Leviosa resource pack.

This pack replaces the sound effects and mannerisms of in-game villagers with soundbites and effects from Oney's Harry Potter parody "Wingardium Leviosa." Granted, this pack may miss the mark for players who may not be big fans of Oney's work or Harry Potter, but it can still be worth a few laughs all the same.

1) Fresh Animations

Though this resource pack is typically used to recreate the movements and animations of Minecraft's animated trailers, it has some pretty funny side effects. Fresh Animations not only adds movement and action animations but also provides facial animations for many of the game's mobs, including the likes of villagers. When the villagers get into trouble, they can make some pretty rich facial expressions worthy of a chuckle.

Not only this, but when this pack runs into occasional animation glitches or mobs start running into each other and inadvertently flail, the final result can certainly be funny as well.

