5 most essential loot resources in Minecraft

Minecraft has more than hundreds of blocks and resources. Some of them are common to find, while others are pretty rare.

Minecraft was officially released 10 years ago. Since then, it has received many updates. Each update adds new mobs, blocks, resources, and much more.

In the game, players must collect resources to build, eat, and survive. The first thing most players do is chop down the nearest tree they come across. Minecraft is all about gathering resources and building things.

Listed below are the five most essential loot resources in the game.

Top 5 important loot resources in Minecraft

#5 - Wood

Image via Minecraft

Wood is helpful in all stages of Minecraft. When starting a new world, players use wood planks to make their first crafting table. There is always a need for sticks in Minecraft. Players need them to craft any tool or weapon in the game.

Wood is a common yet essential resource in Minecraft. It is available in all types of land biomes except mushroom fields and desert. After the Nether Update, players can now find crimson and warped trees in the Nether. Any wood item can also be used as fuel.

Advertisement

#4 - Cobblestone/Stone

Image via Minecraft

Stones are abundant in the pixel world of Minecraft. Players can get cobblestone by mining stones with a non-silk touch pickaxe. Cobblestone tools are easy to make and better than their wood variants. Players can craft a furnace using cobblestone.

Cobblestone can also be converted into stone, smooth stone, stone bricks, chiseled stone, and many more variants. These blocks have a fabulous texture for building castles, towns, and walls.

#3 - Netherite

Image via Minecraft

Netherite is one of the rarest resources in Minecraft. To make one Netherite ingot, players need four Netherite scraps and four gold ingots. And Netherite gear is immune to fire and lava.

Netherite tools have a lot more durability than their diamond versions. Having a complete set of Netherite gear improves the chances of survival.

#2 - Diamond

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

Before Netherite, diamond ruled over the throne of the most valuable resource in Minecraft. Diamond ore only generates below height level 16, and it can only be mined using an iron pickaxe or higher.

Using diamonds, players can make one of the most durable armor and tools in the game. They are required to craft an enchanting table or mine obsidian in Minecraft.

#1 - Iron

Image via Minecraft

Iron is one of the most versatile resources in Minecraft. Compared to other minerals, iron is easy to find in the game. Players can make all sorts of tools, weapons, and armors using iron ingots.

A complete iron armor provides 15 defense points, which is only five points lesser than diamond and Netherite armor. Iron is the best alternative to diamond and Netherite gear in Minecraft. Also, iron ingots are tradable for emeralds.