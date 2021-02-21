Island seeds are an excellent way for Minecraft players to find and explore naturally generated islands in the game.

While players are exploring the oceans of Minecraft, there is a chance that they might run into an island. Such bodies can come in all sorts of sizes, from tiny little bits of dirt and sand to massive and sprawling islands with their population of mobs.

Typically, Minecraft players would need to explore each seed to determine if there are any unique or noteworthy islands on that seed. This list endeavors to remove some of the labor of seed hunting by providing a collection of epic Minecraft seeds that each have some fantastic-looking islands.

Top 5 island seeds for Minecraft

#5 - Shipwreck Island

A fully intact shipwreck on a small island in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

On this Minecraft seed, players can discover a fully intact shipwreck right on top of a tiny little island. Many shipwrecks that players find are typically sunken beneath the ocean waves or torn apart from damages.

On the other hand, this shipwreck is fully intact and exposed right on the surface, allowing players to fully explore and see what a mighty ship would look like sailing the seas of Minecraft.

Players should be sure to search throughout the ship for any potential goodies stashed away inside a chest. They may also be able to get their hands on a map that leads to buried treasure.

Advertisement

Cords: 193, 76, -309

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 307022758

#4 - Island Trapped in Ice

An island trapped in the middle of ice spikes and snow (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Explorers of this Minecraft seed can find a small island surrounded by blocks of ice, ice spikes, and snow. The island itself looks like it is trapped by its surroundings and is out of place.

Like mother nature in the real world, Minecraft's level generation system sometimes produces marvels such as this one.

Close to the trapped island, players will also be able to explore an entire mushroom field biome.

Cords: 141, 72, -2

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1517106243

#3 - Twin Islands

Two connected islands in Minecraft with a village on one and a forest on the other (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Advertisement

This Minecraft seed features two different islands that are slightly connected. On one island, players can explore a massive village bustling with villagers and activity, while on the other island, they will discover a peaceful and relaxing mini-forest.

These twin islands would be a perfect canvas for a Minecraft builder to renovate into something truly epic. Regardless of what gamers decide to do with these two islands, they should be explored at the very least.

Cords: 526, 73, -288

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -1448326145

#2 - Quaint Island Village

A quaint island village in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed features a small and quaint island village that players can journey to and explore. The village is on the smaller side, but there are still plenty of structures for players to look through and interact with.

The island village is very picturesque and would be perfect for a Minecraft vacation. The docks look like an ideal spot for players to bust out their fishing rod and do a bit of fishing.

Cords: 1339, 73, 11

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 542630838

#1 - Fishing Island Village

Advertisement

A sprawling fishing village island filled with docks in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

The village on the island looks like it should be filled with friendly fishermen. The docks all across the island are sprawling, and players have plenty to explore and discover.

Minecraft players will need to make their boat, and they can set sail and join this fantastic island community. The island is already pretty cramped, so gamers would likely need to expand the island if they want to build a house.

Cords: 974, 63, 67

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 996373737

Note: This is a subjective list based on the opinion of the writer.