Top 5 items to have while exploring in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players have the freedom to explore its endless map. They can explore various landscapes, caves, ravines, etc. Exploring in Minecraft can be a leisurely or a daunting experience, depending on how prepared players are.

Other than remembering various coordinates of different structures, players should also have certain important items to survive. They can fall into deep ravines, starve to death, and be attacked at night. To stay safe from all this and enjoy the exploration, here are some of the important things to keep when heading out.

5 important items to carry while exploring in Minecraft

5) Water bucket

Water Bucket (Image via Minecraft)

A water bucket is considered to be a lifesaver by many Minecraft players. If any player falls from a great height, they can pour water on the block seconds before they land. This reduces players' falling speed and saves them from taking any fall damage. Hence, taking a water bucket on a dangerous exploration is essential.

4) Boat

Boat in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Education)

Players can jump and run freely on land, but there are vast oceans and seas in Minecraft as well. A simple boat can enable players to row their way through huge water bodies with ease. Players can also take their pets with them on the boat.

3) Stacks of food

Steak stacks in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

A player's character can get tired and hungry while traveling. Hence, players should keep an ample amount of food items to sustain. Having at least one stack of any food item becomes essential when players plan to go on a long journey.

2) Beds

Bed in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Many Minecraft players won't consider Beds an important item while going on exploration, but they can help players stay safe during the nights. Hence, players can use beds to sleep and not stress about any hostile mobs that may spawn at night. They can practically skip the night and continue their journey in daylight at all times.

1) Elytra

The ultimate item for exploring vast lands and various realms in Minecraft is Elytra. Elytra is an item with which players can fly. This is also the most difficult item to find as it is located in the End cities. Elytra can drastically change the way players commute in Minecraft, and it can make exploration even more exciting.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

