Top 5 items to get on the first day in Minecraft

When new players enter the world of Minecraft, there is so much to the game that it can overwhelm them. From vast lands to innumerable items, players can get lost while trying to find their way.

There are many items in Minecraft that can either help or hinder the players and without prior knowledge, novice players may not know the distinction. Here's a guide to five must-have items that can help kick-start a player's journey on the first day.

Note: There are many other items like coal, iron, armor etc. that can aid in the early game of Minecraft. The items on this list are geared towards beginners who need to get acquainted with core mechanics.

5 essential items to get on the first day in Minecraft

5) Bed

Bed in Minecraft (Image via Shizzels, YouTube)

Beds are some of the most important items to have in the game from the very beginning. They help the player sleep through the night during which various dangerous mobs can kill them. It also serves as a respawning point so that players won't get lost. Beds can be crafted with sheep wool and wooden planks.

4) Furnace

Furnace in Minecraft (Image via LifeWire)

A furnace is a must-have item in Minecraft. Furnaces enable players to smelt various items which can help them later on in the game. They can also be used to cook raw meat which is invaluable to players. A furnace can be crafted with 8 blocks of cobblestone.

3) Food

Food items in Minecraft (Image via Wordpress)

Like a classic survival game, Minecraft has a hunger and food system. Players can get hungry as soon as they start working their way into the game. Hence grabbing various food items is crucial for survival. Players can get apples from breaking trees and raw meat by killing various animals.

2) Basic Tools

Wooden tools in Minecraft (Image via Stick Nodes)

Players can't do everything with their bare hands. After chopping down a tree with bare hands, they should immediately craft basic wooden tools to speed up their progress. They can craft swords, axes, pickaxes and more as each tool is designated for a particular task. Soon players can upgrade to stone tools, then iron and so on.

1) Crafting Table

Crafting Table in Minecraft (Image via NovaSkin)

The Crafting Table is considered the most important block in Minecraft, whether its for new players or the most experienced ones. This is the first item a player should make after chopping down their first tree. A Crafting Table enables players to craft more complex and useful items in the game. This can be used to craft all the above items mentioned and many more.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

