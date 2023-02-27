Top 5 Minecraft 1.20 update features you may not know about

Mojang will soon release the Minecraft 1.20 update with loads of new features. It will add a fresh biome, two mobs, and countless 0items and blocks. Since the developer has declared that it has shown everything that is to come in the update, we can expect the release in a few months now.

Among these major additions, there are a few minor details that players may have overlooked. Some of these are quite important to know as they could change how someone explores and interacts with the world.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Many enthusiastic players might already be aware of these features. These are only for casual gamers who might not have gone into details about the new additions.

5 lesser known Minecraft 1.20 update features

5) Smithing table GUI change

Upgrading gear to netherite will also need a special smithing template in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Apart from all the new blocks, items, mobs, etc., the old smithing table will also get a massive GUI change. As of now, it is only used to upgrade diamond tools to netherite. Post the update,

players will also need a netherite upgrade smithing template from Bastion Remnant chests in order to improve upon their gear. Armor trims can be applied to parts using the smithing table. There is a new slot in the block's GUI where all kinds of smithing templates will be placed.

4) Chiseled Bookshelf can send a redstone signal

Chiseled bookshelf block can also send redstone signal with a redstone comparator in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Apart from storing books, the upcoming chiseled bookshelf blocks will also have a special use in redstone contraptions. When used with a redstone comparator, these blocks will send a signal based on which slot of the shelf they are using.

Hence, they can send a signal anywhere from one to six, since there are six book slots in the block.

3) Note blocks can play mob sounds

Note blocks will create ambient mob sound if a mob head is on it in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Amongst all these new blocks, items, biomes, and mobs, some players might forget that note blocks are also getting a huge feature. Up until now, they only played different sounds based on the type of material that was present underneath them.

From the next update, however, players will be able to play the ambient sounds of certain mobs like zombies, creepers, skeletons, ender dragons, and even piglins1 by placing their heads on top of the note block.

2) Decorated pots can also be crafted with bricks

Decorated pots crafted with bricks will have no carvings in the sides in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Even though decorated pots are part of the new archeology feature, they can also be crafted with good old brick items as well. To craft a regular decorated pot, players will have to place four bricks in a diamond shape on the crafting table. Though they will not have any carvings on them, they will still be called decorated pots in the game.

1) Sniffer eggs will now be found in suspicious sand blocks

Sniffer eggs will now be found in suspicious sand blocks rather than in underwater ruin chests in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Sniffer is arguably the most fascinating addition to the new update. It won the Mob Vote competition and will be featured in the next update. However, players will first need to find its egg to spawn it in the world. Previously, Mojang mentioned that the eggs would be found in underwater ruins as chest loot.

However, the developer recently changed the location. Sniffer eggs will now generate inside new suspicious sand blocks found near desert temples and wells. Players will need a brush to reveal the contents of the new block.

