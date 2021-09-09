Top 5 Minecraft Anarchy servers like 2b2t

2b2t is the most popular Minecraft anarchy server in the world, with tens of thousands of unique players logging in every day.

2b2t's popularity has been a phenomenon driven by several large Minecraft YouTubers, such as "FitMC" and "Salc1."

However, such huge popularity has been both a blessing and a curse for the server. Queues to enter the server can become huge, often creeping into the thousands. This means it can take several hours to even join the server without paying for a priority queue pass.

Players are often turned off by the idea of such a huge wait time to just play a Minecraft server. However, this doesn't have to be the case. Gamers can check out the list of great anarchy servers below that are similar to 2b2t, minus the queues, of course.

Most suitable Minecraft Anarchy servers that are similar to 2b2t

1) 9b9t

IP Address: 9b9t.com

9b9t is perfect for anyone looking for a 2b2t alternative anarchy server running on the latest version of Minecraft.

9b9t isn't a small fry by any means either, boasting over 400,000 unique player logins since its inception. The map is also a huge 4900 GB in size, meaning just like 2b2t players will likely never run out of new things to explore.

2) 7b7t

IP Address: 7b7t.me

Although technically described as "semi-anarchy" due to the implementation of a /teleport command, 7b7t is easily one of the best alternatives to 2b2t.

7b7t is also a cracked server, meaning that cracked Minecraft players unable to join 2b2t can join here instead for their fix of quality anarchy gameplay.

3) MC Prison

IP Address: ez.prisonfun.com

MC Prison is rated as the best anarchy server on a dedicated list of anarchy servers found here.

Although seeming to not follow the typical layout of other anarchy servers, this server is a blast to play on with friends and is lax on general rules.

4) End Crystal

IP Address: endcrystal.me

Up next is End Crystal, another great Minecraft anarchy server running the latest version of Minecraft. End Crystal even claims to sustain a lag-free experience, boasting an average server TPS of 15-20. For those unaware, this is a rare sight indeed within the Minecraft anarchy scene.

Donkey duping is also unpatched on this server, thus meaning players can dupe rare items to their hearts' content.

5) 0b0t

IP Address: 0b0t.org

For all the German speakers out there, 0b0t is a fantastic German anarchy server with a vast history.

The server started in 2016 and has been going strong ever since. Just like 2b2t, 0b0t also offers players a deep, one-of-a-kind lore. This includes a plethora of different "famous" server landmarks dotted across the map for players to visit and explore.

Note: All servers listed here are in NO particular order and only reflect the writer's opinion.

