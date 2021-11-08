Top 5 Minecraft blocks that were added as joke features

The nearly-endless world of Minecraft is built of blocks. Players can discover a wide assortment of blocks in regular worlds. Every year Mojang adds new blocks to the game with major updates.

Like many other games, Minecraft developers also add funny features and fool players on April Fools' Day. These features are temporary and get removed in future releases.

This article takes a lot at five of the best temporary blocks that were added as joke features.

Minecraft blocks added as joke features

5) Swaggiest stairs ever

Minecraft Infinity snapshot, released on April 1, 2020, was the craziest snapshot ever released by Mojang. The snapshot added 2 billion randomly generated dimensions made of diamonds, emeralds, netherite, and whatnot.

Along with the crazy dimensions, the snapshot also had a weird block called swaggiest stairs ever. It was a stair made entirely of netherite. No wonder why it was named as the swaggiest stairs ever.

4) Etho slab

Etho slab (Image via Minecraft)

Content creators are one of the top reasons behind Minecraft's success. Developers often find ways to show gratitude towards content creators. In Minecraft 2.0, an April Fools update, developers added hilarious features, like diamond chickens, the friendly Wither, etho slabs, etc.

Etho slab was added as a reference to EthosLab, one of the oldest Minecraft channels on YouTube. It was a half slab version of TNT blocks, and when activated, it would explode and drop anvils from the sky.

3) USB charger block

USB charger block (Image via YouTube/Mikestark)

In 2016, Mojang released 'Trendy Update' for April Fools' joke. This update added technology to Minecraft with new items and blocks like reality vision, ankle monitor, USB charger block, etc.

USB charger block was like a redstone block and could create redstone signals. It could be crafted using seven iron ingots, one gold ingot, and a redstone dust.

2) Burnt-out torches

Burnt-out torch (Image via Minecraft)

In 2010, Notch mentioned burnt-out torches as part of the Halloween update, but that never happened. However, Mojang added burnt-out torches to the Minecraft 2.0 April Fools' update. Regular torches would turn into burnt-out torches after a certain amount of time.

1) Box of Infinite Books

Infinite Books (Image via Minecraft)

Box of Infinite Books was added as part of the famous Infinity snapshot. This block was covered with oaks on all sides, except the front, which had books. With Box of Infinite Books, players were able to get randomly written books that would generate access to random dimensions.

Minecraft developers added many hilarious features during April Fools' day. Players can always revisit them by downloading specific old versions.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan