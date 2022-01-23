Top 5 Minecraft blocks and items available using commands only

In Minecraft, there are hundreds of items blocks and items to obtain in the survival mode. Players can find even more of them easily by switching to creative mode. However, a few items can be obtained using commands only.

After enabling cheats or becoming a server operator, Minecraft has many commands that players can access. The /give command is one of the most popular commands which can provide any item or block in the game.

Players can obtain "illegal" blocks and items using give and setblock commands. Here are some blocks and items to get using commands.

Five blocks and items that are only available using cheats in Minecraft

5) Knowledge book

The Knowledge Book is an item exclusive to Java Edition. It is one of the few items that are accessible only using the give command. Knowledge book has the same design as regular blocks, but it has a green texture.

Knowledge books can store recipes of items and explain them to the user who reads them. Knowledge books are helpful on adventure maps and multiplayer servers.

4) Barrier block

Barrier block

Barrier blocks are among the most iconic blocks available through commands. It can be obtained on both Java and Bedrock Edition. Barrier blocks are invisible blocks that do not allow any player to pass through.

Since barrier blocks are invisible, many map creators and server admins use these blocks to keep players away. Players can only see barrier blocks when holding a barrier block in their hands.

3) Light block

Minecraft has several light sources ranging from cheap torches to costly beacons. However, there wasn't any adjustable light block in the game up until now. The recent Caves & Cliffs update added an invisible and flexible light source called a light block.

Many players loved the block because of its invisible nature. Players can use light blocks to light up their custom builds without worrying about hiding the source.

2) Debug stick

In Minecraft, many blocks have different block states. For example, stairs can be rotated at different angles, waterlogged, etc. Players can use a debug stick to change a block's property or state.

Debug sticks are often used by builders who want a block to be in a specific position. Sadly, it is only available in Java Edition.

1) Command block

Command block has to be one of the best blocks in Minecraft. It comes in three different types - regular, chain, and repeating command block. This block can execute all commands in a much better way.

