Top 5 Minecraft enchantments for axe (2022)

Minecraft has all sorts of different enchantments for different tools, weapons and armor, including axe. These enchantments can enhance the items giving them different powerups. Many players prefer to keep a powerful axe by their side while exploring and fighting in the game.

An axe is an essential tool for players as it allows them to chop any type of wooden material in the game. It can be crafted by any material, from wood to netherite. Though its main use is to chop down wooden blocks, it can also be used as a weapon. Many players prefer an axe over a sword in fights as it does more damage.

5 best Minecraft enchantments for axe

Although there are several enchantments for axe, here are the top 5 Minecraft enhantment for axe.

5) Fortune

Axe with a fortune 3 enchantment (Image via u/monkos Reddit)

If players want more blocks out of a single chop with their axes, they can put a fortune enchantment on them. This enables the tool to chop more items out of a single item. Although this will only work if players are chopping down trees, wooden planks or other items won't increase in number. This enchantment comes at three levels.

4) Efficiency

Iron Axe with efficiency 1 enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

If players want to chop down blocks much faster, they may try applying the efficiency enchantment on their axes. This will speed up the chopping speed of the axe. This enchantment comes at five different levels of strength.

3) Sharpness

Axe with a sharpness enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

Many players prefer an axe over a sword when they fight mobs or other players. This is because an axe can do a lot more damage than a sword, the only downside is that it takes time for it to charge completely. If players use their axes for fighting, they can apply the sharpness enchantment to increase the damage dealt with it. This enchantment also comes at five different levels.

2) Unbreaking

Axe with unbreaking enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

Every player wants their tools to last longer, and an unbreaking enchantment can help. This enchantment simply elongates the overall life of the tool and makes it more durable. This enchantment comes at three different levels of strength.

1) Mending

Mending enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

Of course, better than elongating their axe's life, players would want their axes to never break. This is where mending enchantment comes in. This enchantment ensures that the tool never breaks and repairs itself with XP points. However, it is a treasure enchantment that cannot be applied with an enchanting table.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

