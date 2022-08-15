Top 5 Minecraft enchantments to have before facing the Warden

The Wild Update has introduced a new layer of horror to the fun and easy Minecraft. The menacing Deep Dark Caves are undoubtedly the scariest biome in the game. Entering this new cave biome is similar to teleporting into an entirely new dimension.

Sculk blocks found in Deep Dark Caves give off otherworldly vibes in Minecraft, and unfortunate players might end up facing the strongest monster in the game, the Warden. Everything about the Warden screams danger.

No matter how dangerous a mob is, there will always be some players ready to give it a challenge. While taking on the Warden, players will want to equip themselves with the best enchantments to have a less difficult time battling the mob.

In this article, players will discover five great enchantments for having a showdown with the Warden.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best enchantments for defeating the Warden in Minecraft

5) Power

Power for bow (Image via Mojang)

Power is one of the most powerful enchantments in Minecraft. It is a bow-exclusive enchantment that boosts the overall damage of the item. Power has a max level of five, where it increases the arrow damage by 150%.

Moreover, the bow is a ranged weapon and thus allows players to attack the Warden from afar. If players stay at a safe distance, they can avoid the Warden's sonic boom attack and still hit it with arrows.

4) Infinity

Infinity enchantment (Image via Mojang)

The Warden has a tremendous number of health points in Minecraft. Despite not being a boss mob, its HP pool exceeds the Ender Dragon and the Wither. The Warden has 250 hearts, Ender Dragon has 100 hearts, and the Wither has 150 hearts. Using a bow, players will have to fire a ton of arrows to kill the Warden.

Infinity enchantment is a must-have for players planning to fight the Warden using a bow. With this enchantment, players can fire infinite arrows if they have at least one in their inventory. Otherwise, players will have to carry stacks of arrows to defeat the Warden.

3) Unbreaking

Unbreaking enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Unbreaking isn't an offensive enchantment in Minecraft. Simply put, it increases an item's durability by making it last longer. While fighting the Warden, players will lose lots of durability points quickly. It is recommended to have the Unbreaking enchantment on all gears before facing the Warden.

A certain amount of durability points is consumed when an item is used. Unbreaking enchantment has the effect of ignoring durability consumption. Nobody wants their weapon or armor to break while fighting the Warden.

2) Sharpness

Sharpness enchantment (Image via Mojang)

While the Warden was still in development, it was categorized as an undead mob. Mojang turned it into a regular hostile mob in the final release. Otherwise, Smite would have been the best enchantment for killing the Warden. Nonetheless, players can use Sharpness, a universal enchantment for damaging any mob.

Sharpness is the best enchantment for swords in Minecraft. It is similar to the Power enchantment, but for sword and axe. Sharpness increases the overall damage dealt by swords and axes. It has a maximum level of 5 and adds extra damage with every level.

1) Swift Sneak

Swift Sneak is the most recent enchantment added to Minecraft with The Wild Update. The Warden isn't a mob for players to attack mindlessly. Mojang wanted this mob to scare players and make them run away.

Swift Sneak enchantment was introduced to help players escape the Warden if they found themselves cornered. The Warden is a blind mob that relies on vibration and its sense of smell to locate enemies. Players can sneak around the Warden to escape, but sneaking reduces movement speed.

Swift Sneak enchantment causes the player to ignore the speed reduction. With this enchantment, players can sneak at the same speed as walking.

