Top 5 Minecraft enchantments to get in a new world in 2022

As soon as gamers enter the world of Minecraft, they need to protect themselves, fight against hostile mobs, and obtain as many blocks and items as possible. To help with these activities, different gear must be crafted from different materials. Players generally make wooden tools first, followed by their first set of iron armor. As they progress further, they will need to upgrade their gear.

The best way to upgrade tools, weapons, and armor in Minecraft is by enchanting them. These are special powerups that can be applied with the help of enchanting tables and enchanted books. Although there are many different enchantments to apply, some of them are extremely important early in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are several enchantments that are worth checking out.

5 best Minecraft enchantments to apply in a new world, ranked (2022)

5) Respiration

Respiration increases underwater breathing time in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Shortly after exploring caves and other similar biomes, new players may want to dive deep underwater and explore the game's aquatic biomes. However, this can be slightly dangerous since they will drown if their breath runs out. Limited breathing can also be annoying if players are trying to look for or fight hostile mobs underwater.

This is where the Respiration Enchantment comes in handy as it can increase the player's breathing time underwater. This particular enchantment has three levels of power and can only be applied to helmets.

4) Unbreaking

Unbreaking can increase the durability of any gear in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As gamers use different gear in the game, they will notice a green bar appearing on top of each of them. This indicates that these items have limited durability and will eventually break. To continuously mine and explore, players will need to keep making new gear.

Therefore, the Unbreaking Enchantment is always useful as it increases the overall durability of that particular gear, making it last much longer. Although the Mending Enchantment is the best way to prevent gear from breaking, beginners won't be able to find the rare enchantment early on in a new world.

3) Efficiency

Efficiency increases the mining speed of any tool in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

In a new world, users will be mining large numbers of blocks to find precious ores. Each block takes a certain amount of time to break; which is why mining can become tedious after a while.

The Efficiency Enchantment is a brilliant enchantment that increases the mining speed of any tool. With this applied, players can easily mine blocks in a shorter period of time. However, this will also decrease the durability of the tool since it depends on the number of blocks it can break.

2) Sharpness

Sharpness increases the overall attack damage of weapons in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The difficulty level of hostile mobs will gradually increase as gamers enter new realms, which is why they will need better melee weapons to defeat them. Although weapons can be made from stronger materials to increase the attack damage, the Sharpness Enchantment is also a good option.

This enchantment increases the overall attack damage of both swords and axes, allowing players to quickly kill stronger enemies.

1) Protection

Protection increases the defense points of all armor parts in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Survival is of vital importance in the vast sandbox game. Players must always be more defensive in a fight and not get ahead of themselves. Although a full set of armor made with a strong material is great, the Protection Enchantment takes it to a whole new level.

This enchantment increases the defense points of armor. Furthermore, there are other Protection Enchantments like Blast Protection, Fire Protection, etc., but the general protection enchantment is considered to be the best of the lot.

