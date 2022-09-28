Top 5 Minecraft engineering mods of all time

Minecraft is a sandbox game about surviving against the dark forces of the night, gathering enough resources to explore the different dimensions, and eventually killing the game’s final boss, the Ender Dragon. The resource gathering process is often rather slow and tedious, leading to players finding ways to automate it as much as possible.

There is only so much that players can do in the vanilla game in terms of automation. Players wanting to experiment with automation and machines in a way that the vanilla game cannot support should consider some of Minecraft's popular engineering mods available online.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

The 5 best Minecraft Engineering mods of all time, ranked

5) Industrial Craft 2

Industrial Craft 2, or IC2 for short, is a mod that adds multiple electrical machines, items, and blocks to the game, all of which are powered by Energy Units, or EU, added through the mod. The mod focuses on automation and modernization of many different aspects of the game.

This is an incredibly in-depth mod, and players can realistically spend hundreds of hours experimenting with the mod's different machines and additions to completely automate resource collection in Minecraft for the player’s convenience.

4) Immersive Engineering

Immersive Engineering is a tech mod inspired by realistic technology. Instead of glowing redstone tubes, Immersive Engineering features traditional, hanging powerlines. In place of a block that magically transforms dust into ore, Immersive Engineering offers a crusher, a multiblock machine that certainly fits the description of something capable of breaking down ore.

The mod features power generation in many different forms, including water wheels, windmills, biodiesel, and more. These power generators can then be used to power these giant machines, which players can utilize to completely change the world around them.

3) Mekanism

Mekanism is a Minecraft mod with more than five years of active development. The goal of the mod is to bring the technology of Minecraft into the 21st century. This interesting mod features high-tech tools, high-end energy generators, advanced transmission systems, and intricate processing mechanisms.

As an example of what Mekanism aims to do, players can use different processes, including purification, dissolution, chemical injection, and crystallization methods to either double, triple, quadruple, or even quintuple the ingots received from ore, assuming that players have the necessary infrastructure and power generation to sustain these processes.

2) Ender IO

Ender IO is a mod that features a plethora of different modules within it. The mod features modules for machines, conduits, and computers, present over a base of updated tools, armor, weapons, enchantments, blocks, and items.

Some of these machines include alloy smelters, crafters, sag mills, Stirling generators, enchanters, farming stations, powered spawners, solar panels, zombie generators, XP vacuums, and combustion generators, among many others. These conduits even include items, energy, and redstone.

This mod is incredibly detailed and very customizable, with nearly a dozen different modules that players can mix and match to change what is available to tailor th experience based on their preferences.

1) Create Mod

The Create mod is one of the best known Minecraft mods in the modern era of the game. With nearly 30 million downloads, the mod is more than good enough to justify this number of downloads. The Create mod offers a plethora of options for players to build, decorate, and automate nearly every process possible within Minecraft.

Furthermore, this mod not only offers such a wide array of brand new content, but even provides players players with an experience almost unrivaled by any other mods out there, with it being incredibly well animated and professionally done. Players that use the Create mod will have a difficult time going back to vanilla, thanks to just how amazing the mod is.

