Top 5 Minecraft features that need to return

Minecraft is one of the oldest games in the gaming industry. The first public release was released over 12 years ago. Since then, Minecraft has continuously received many updates adding new features.

In its long history, developers have also removed multiple features. Most of them were taken out after they stopped serving their purpose or became redundant. Some were also eliminated for being too broken, like the crafting recipe for enchanted golden apples.

However, a few removed features were balanced and valuable to many players. This article lists some of the removed features developers should add back to Minecraft.

Minecraft features that need to return

5) Old potions

Minecraft already has a wide variety of potions for players to brew. But adding new ones won't hurt much as developers have already added them at one point. Minecraft Beta 1.9. Prerelease 2 added 32 unique potions. Unfortunately, most of them didn't make it to the official release.

Developers only added awkward, thick, mundane potions and removed the other 29 potions from the game. Some removed potions had exciting names like Stinky Potion, Harsh Potion, Charming Potion, etc. They could have provided some fun and beneficial status effects.

4) Dirt slab

Dirt slabs were added almost 12 years ago in Survival Test 0.26_04. It was added when Notch was still working on Minecraft. Like many other features, it never made it to the official release.

Adding dirt slabs would be a blessing to all buildings in Minecraft. Players can use dirt slabs to shape their builds better using the iconic dirt texture.

3) Breedable dolphins

Breeding dolphins (Image via Minecraft)

Dolphins are one of the cutest mobs in Minecraft. These adorable mobs were added in the Update Aquatic. When dolphins were added in the beta version 1.2.20.1, players were able to breed them.

Sadly, developers removed it, which made dolphins non-renewable. Many players would love to breed dolphins and get baby dolphins in their worlds.

2) Enchanted golden apple recipe

Both developers and player-base would agree that enchanted golden apples were a broken item. To craft one enchanted golden apple, players only need eight gold blocks and an apple. Both of these resources were renewable and allowed players to craft enchanted golden apples easily.

Instead of using the same old recipe, developers can introduce a complicated formula that uses rare non-renewable items like diamonds. This way, players can still craft them, but it will be pretty arduous.

1) Craftable horse armor

Horse (Image via Minecraft)

For a short amount of time, developers added a crafting recipe for horse armor. It was soon removed as they wanted to add more "treasure" items. Currently, as there are many treasure items, Mojang might add the recipe again.

Players can only craft leather horse armors in the latest version. With more craftable horse armors, players won't have to ransack every loot chest to get iron, gold, or diamond armors for their horses.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

