Top 5 Minecraft removed features players want back

Minecraft was officially released over a decade ago on 18 November 2011. In all these years, the game has received countless updates changing the look and feel of almost everything.

Updates are necessary to improve already existing features as well as add some new ones. Often, developers also have to remove features that aren't needed anymore or have a better alternative. However, while doing so, developers have eliminated many facets which were used and loved by fans.

This article shares some of the removed features players would love to see again in Minecraft.

Removed features players want back in Minecraft

5) Rubies

Rubies (Image via Rubies addon)

In Minecraft's early days, developers were thinking of adding a currency for villager trading. Ruby was originally planned to be used for village trading but was discarded at the last moment. Instead of rubies, emeralds were added to Minecraft.

Even though emeralds share the same purpose as rubies, many players want rubies to be added back. Blocks of rubies have a beautiful red texture not found in any other block.

4) Customized world type

Customized world types were added to Minecraft for a brief amount of time during 1.8 snapshots. With this feature, players were able to create custom worlds with any kind of world generation. It was available as an in-game feature during that time.

After getting removed in 1.8, this feature was added once again in Minecraft 1.16 update. To use this feature, players will have to import a custom JSON file, which can be confusing. It would be better if the feature is implemented in-game.

3) Winter mode

Winter mode (Image via Mojang)

Wouldn't it be wonderful for snow to fall continuously every day? Well, it was actually a feature added in Alpha version 1.0.4. There was a 25% chance for a world to be "winter mode." In this mode, snowflakes would fall constantly and envelop the land in snow.

This mode was soon removed in Alpha version 1.2.0 when actual biomes were added to Minecraft.

2) Craftable horse armor

Craftable horse armor (Image via mc-mod)

At one point in Minecraft, horse armor was made craftable for only a few snapshots. Horse armor was crafted using four diamonds, iron ingots, or gold ingots and a block of wool. This feature was added in edition 1.6.1 through snapshot 13w16a but was quickly removed in 13w18a.

Many players want horse armor to be craftable since they are treasure items and thus can be rare to find.

1) Enchanted golden apple recipe

Enchanted golden apples are one of the best items in Minecraft. They granted eight golden hearts for two minutes, regeneration II for 30 seconds, fire resistance and resistance I for five minutes. Without a doubt, it was one of the most broken items and was called the "god apple."

Due to this, Mojang decided to remove its crafting recipe in Minecraft 1.9 update. However, many players felt the change was unnecessary since crafting an enchanted golden apple required eight gold blocks and an apple, which is pretty expensive.

