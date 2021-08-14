Top 5 Minecraft Hardcore videos by WadZee

When most players think of Minecraft Hardcore, a few things come to mind. Philza, who had a Minecraft Hardcore world for over 5 years, is a common thought, while others talk about how hard Hardcore actually is.

Minecraft was created in a way that players have creative liberty over their Minecraft world. It also came with a goal - to defeat the Ender Dragon. But, what happens after the player beats the boss? Is there anything to do afterwards?

Minecraft YouTuber WadZee is an excellent example of showing viewers what they can do once they beat Minecraft. He makes massive builds, all in survival, and shows that players can push themselves to their limits to create whatever their heart desires.

Minecraft Videos by WadZee

5) I Built a Giant DESERT PYRAMID in Minecraft Hardcore

With this building video, WadZee shows viewers his work on recreating a Desert Pyramid while playing Hardcore Minecraft. WadZee is very far into his Hardcore world at this point, and rather than focusing on basic Minecraft things, he is instead focusing more on building and improving his world. The pyramid he builds is absolutely massive and beautiful, and the end result is definitely worth the wait.

This video has 5.1 million views and 229k likes.

4) Hardcore Minecraft is Literally TOO EASY...

After ending his previous survival series with a bang (quite literally), Wadzee decides to try Hardcore Minecraft, and making a new series focused around it. This video is somewhat relaxing, as the majority of it is WadZee doing normal day one survival things, like building and finding basic materials.

This video has 5.2 million views and 167k likes.

3) Hardcore Minecraft has Never Been EASIER!

In this video, WadZee takes his hardcore world to the newest snapshot at the time, where Netherite materials were introduced to Minecraft. This video is rather different as in his newer videos he is overly stacked with overpowered armor and weapons. Instead, this video is just the beginning to him obtaining Netherite, and ultimately, much more in the future.

This video has 5.5 million views and 141k likes.

2) I Built a Wither Skeleton FARM in Minecraft Hardcore...

Per WadZee standards, he goes above and beyond to create a Wither Skeleton farm while playing in Hardcore Minecraft. In order to create this Wither Skeleton farm, he has to do a wide search of the Nether, which would take abnormally long if it wasn't for an elytra. This is an interesting build, and a rather uncommon one, as Wither Skeleton farms are somewhat unheard of.

This video has 5.9 million views and 352k likes.

1) I transformed an Ocean Monument in Minecraft Hardcore...

In this video, WadZee follows up on a project he did in the prior video and decides to completely revamp an Ocean Monument in Minecraft. The end result is a beautiful, newly designed Ocean Monument, as well as a guardian farm inside. For a Hardcore build, this is stunning and took him quite a long time to complete.

This video has 6.1 million views and 352k likes.

