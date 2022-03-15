Top 5 Minecraft mobs with most health

Minecraft creates enormous, endless seaming worlds made of blocks. These sandbox worlds would have been a lonely place without mobs. A vast number of mobs have brought life to the game and have been a part of it ever since its launch.

Mobs, short for mobile entities, are living creatures found in the three dimensions of Minecraft. Players can get many useful items by defeating mobs. Basic mobs like cows, zombies, and skeletons are easy to deal with as they have low health.

However, some mobs have tons of health points, particularly hostile mobs. This article lists five mobs with the most hit points in Minecraft. Players should prepare for a gruesome battle when going against high HP mobs.

Minecraft mobs with tremendous health points

5) Elder guardians

Elder guardians are the protectors of ocean monuments found underneath oceans. These giant fish monsters have 40 hearts and are found only in ocean monuments. An elder guardian has four times more health points than a player.

As elder guardians are aquatic mobs, players can quickly defeat them using Impaling enchantment. Unlike normal guardians, elder guardians cannot respawn again.

4) Iron golem

Iron farm

In every active village, players will find a tall mob named iron golem defending villagers from dangerous mobs like zombies, illagers, witches, etc. Iron golems are tanky mobs with a health of 50 hearts.

Along with many hearts, iron golems also have decent attacking strength to protect villagers. Many beginners curiously hit the iron golem and learn its durability and power.

3) The Ender Dragon

LAZYCRAZY @lazycrazy9090 Yesterday, i beat the Ender Dragon in Java Edition in Survival 100% for the first time. Yesterday, i beat the Ender Dragon in Java Edition in Survival 100% for the first time. https://t.co/xeCtJ04pJp

The Ender Dragon is the endgame boss of Minecraft. To battle her, players must visit the ominous End realm. The Ender Dragon rules over the main island of the End realm.

The Ender Dragon is expected to have tons of hit points as a boss-type mob. She has a total of 100 hearts, which is ten times more than the player.

2) The Wither

The Wither is a summonable boss-type mob in Minecraft. Players need three wither skeleton skulls and four soul sand blocks to summon the Wither. In Java Edition, this undead monstrosity has 150 hearts, while in Bedrock Edition, it has 300 hearts.

1) Warden

The horror of deep dark caves, the warden, is coming to the game with The Wild Update. Mojang wanted to create a terrifying and strong mob to ward away the players from deep dark caves.

Despite its mysterious nature, some players will always choose to take up a fight with the warden. Because of this, Mojang gave the warden a whooping 250 hearts. However, players can still cheese this mob and defeat it.

