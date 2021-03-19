Top 5 Minecraft mobs with hidden secrets

There are over 50 unique mobs in Minecraft, many of which possess unique and intricate characteristics, mechanics, uses, and lore. A lot of mobs have several hidden easter eggs and secrets implemented somewhere by Mojang.

While several specific mob secrets and easter eggs reside as common knowledge among most long-time Minecrafters, there are definitely a few specific mob-related secrets that are far less commonly known.

5 best Minecraft mobs with hidden secrets

#5 - Piglin dancing

The Piglin dance is an interesting choice of implementation on the part of Mojang, which was first seen in the Bedrock Edition in a 1.16 snapshot.

Shortly after making its debut in the Bedrock Edition, the Piglin dance easter egg was added to Minecraft Java Edition.

Specifically, players won't be able to force this dance on command as the dance only naturally occurs as a rare 10% chance after a Piglin defeats a Hoglin.

#4 - Tropical fish

There is a truly huge variety of tropical fish

Players may often not notice the fact that no two tropical fish are alike. This is due to the fact that Mojang has implemented a system such that the pattern of a tropical fish will be randomly generated based on an algorithm they have created.

Ultimately, what this means is that there are thousands of different tropical fish skins in Minecraft. Not many players know this fact, but it's interesting nonetheless.

#3 - Brown mooshroom milking

Brown mooshrooms produce suspicious stew when milked

The illustrious brown mooshroom spawns when a regular mooshroom is struck by lightning, which is, of course, extremely rare.

Many players don't know that when the brown mooshroom is milked, it will produce an unlimited source of suspicious stew.

For those unaware, suspicious stew is one of the best foodstuffs in the game, with the unique trait of providing the player with a potion effect upon consumption.

#2 - Freaky Enderman sounds

The strange and somewhat creepy Enderman noises that many Minecrafters have learned to become familiar with over the years have a rather interesting history to them.

The sound files for the Enderman noises are distorted and reversed soundbytes of real people saying "what's up?" and "hi."

#1 - Squid milking

Over 10 years ago, in the beta version of Minecraft, squids were originally added with the questionable feature of being able to be milked.

Shockingly, players were able to milk the squid in a similar fashion to the cow, very weird indeed, considering that milking squids isn't something that's commonly seen in real life.

Although irrelevant now, this weird fact is almost completely forgotten these days. But it is still interesting when considering Mojang's original vision for the currently useless squid.

