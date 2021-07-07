Top 5 Minecraft mobs and their powers

Every living entity except the player is considered a Mob in Minecraft. Mobs can be found almost everywhere and can be divided into three different categories based on their behavior: Hostile, neutral, and passive.

Hostile mobs are the most ferocious creatures playerscome across, as they are always aggressive. These scary mobs will attack the player whenever they enter the mob's radius.

On the other hand, cute animals fall under passive and neutral mobs. Neutral may or may not attack the player depending on how the player interacts with them. Passive mobs are friendly animals that will never act aggressively.

5 most powerful mobs in Minecraft

5) Iron golem

Iron golem looking at the player suspiciously (Image via Minecraft)

These are gigantic mobs that will not harm the player unless the player hits them first. In Java Edition, they spawn naturally to protect villages when villagers gossip or panic.

An iron golem can deal up to 32.25 health damage in a single hit if the world's difficulty is set to hard.

4) Charged creeper

Charged creeper staring at the player (Image via Minecraft)

Creepers are eruptive mobs that become charged creepers after being struck by a lightning bolt. Charged creepers will explode when close to the player and can cause up to 63.75 health damage in an instance, depending on the distance between them and the player.

3) Enderman

An Enderman posing for a picture (Image via Minecraft)

Endermen are tall and interesting mobs that are neutral towards the player. Endermen can become invisible, but players can still see their eyes. They can also teleport away when the player keeps looking or when they take damage.

2) Ender Dragon

Ender Dragon flying in the end dimension (Image via Minecraft)

Ender dragon is a flying boss mob that rules the end dimension. Defeating it means clearing Minecraft, but this isn't an easy task as the Ender dragon has 200 health points with twelve end crystals healing it.

It can damage a player in multiple ways and its unique ability is Dragon Fireball. Dragon Fireball deposits purple clouds around the ground upon hitting, which can be collected in an empty bottle to get the dragon's breath.

1) Wither

Wither in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Wither is an undead boss mob that does not spawn naturally in any dimension of the game. To summon a wither, players need to place four blocks of soul sand and place three wither skeleton skulls on the top blocks.

Wither explodes at birth and has the ability to hover over a mob and rapidly shoot wither skulls. As the wither has three heads, it can attack three different players or mobs simultaneously.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

