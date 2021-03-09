Modpacks are an amazing way to tailor Minecraft to a player's specific needs. While not exactly recommended for beginners, modpacks can make Minecraft easier and more fluid, which can be attractive to some.

From quality of life changes to extra dimensions that allow players to acquire certain resources easily, modpacks are a great way to make time on Minecraft more enjoyable.

Also read: What are Minecraft modpacks and how to use them?

Top 5 Minecraft modpacks for beginners

#5 - Pixelmon

A friendly looking Mr. Mime creating a barrier in front of the player (Image via u/LordTouchMe30 on Reddit)

This one is for the Pokemon fans out there. Pixelmon is an amazing modpack that integrates Pokemon into Minecraft. Pixelmon has been around forever, which means it has had a lot of time to be perfected. Since the modpack is focused on Pokemon and adventure, Pixelmon provides easy ways for players to get started.

Learn more about Pixelmon here.

Advertisement

#4 - New Beginnings

What a lovely banner! (Image via Curseforge)

New Beginnings is specifically for people who just want a little extra out of Minecraft. This modpack adds new biomes, weapons, and technology to the game, allowing Minecraft to stay simple yet different. If the player doesn't want to read an encyclopedia to learn a modpack, New Beginnings is a great option.

Learn more about New Beginnings here.

Also read: How to install a resource pack in Minecraft (2021)

#3 - Stoneblock 2

StoneBlock 2 (Image via Curseforge)

Stoneblock 2 is a great modpack for those who love mining. In Stoneblock 2, the player is spawned in a world of stone. This modpack adds new dimensions and mining mechanics, which don't completely overhaul the game's mechanics. Stoneblock 2 also provides the player with quests, which will help beginners find their way.

Advertisement

Learn more about this modpack here!

#2 - All of Fabric 3

A beautiful new biome which can be found in this modpack! (Image via Curseforge)

All of Fabric 3 is a wonderful modpack that can be run on most machines. This modpack adds tons of quests, biomes, and food which are not too overwhelming for newcomers. Players will also enjoy 1000+ added blocks as well, providing a never ending supply of new decorations.

Learn more about this modpack here!

#1 - Farming Valley

Cute little artwork! (Image via Kehaan's Blog)

Farming Valley is a fantastic modpack tailored to the farmers out there. It completely changes the progression system in Minecraft, which is why it is great for players who aren't used to it yet.

In Farming Valley, players are required to create a functional farm to progress throughout the game. Players progress the most by selling their crops, much like real farming.

Advertisement

Learn more about this modpack here!

Also read: 5 things players didn't know about dolphins in Minecraft