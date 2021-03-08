Dolphins give life to the endless oceans of Minecraft.

Introduced in Update 1.13, dolphins are an exciting addition to the otherwise boring oceans in Minecraft. While most players know of dolphins' existence in the game, there are a number of facts that they may not know.

5 things players didn't know about Dolphins in Minecraft

#5 - Big Jumps

A breaching Dolphin playing with a ball! (Image via u/ad1406 on Reddit)

Some players may not know that dolphins occasionally breach the water, jumping a few blocks high in the air!

Dolphins can even jump from one body of water to another. This means that players can create a super cool habitat for dolphins to enjoy, where they can jump from one area to another.

#4 - Curious Guys

A pod of curious dolphins inspecting a dropped fish (Image via Mojang)

As seen in the last two images, dolphins are attracted to dropped items and will push them around to play with them.

If the player would like to attract a dolphin and gain their trust, they can drop a few items in the water. When the dolphins come close, they can be fed raw salmon or raw cod.

#3 - Dolphin's Grace

What receiving the Dolphin's Grace buff looks like (Image via Minecraft)

If the player performs an underwater sprint while around a dolphin, they will receive the Dolphin's Grace buff.

Dolphin's Grace provides the player with a speed boost while underwater. This can be extremely useful if players find themselves about to drown. This is also useful if the player is looking to travel through the water with some protection.

#2 - Seeing Eye Dolphin

Wish a dolphin could help me! (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may not know that dolphins can guide them to Underwater Ruins and Shipwrecks!

If fed raw cod or raw salmon, dolphins will travel to the closest shipwreck, underwater ruins, or buried treasure. Since the dolphins swim towards the Chest specifically, if the player breaks the Chest, the dolphins will then go to the next closest structure.

#1 - Protect the Pod

Look out! (Image via Minecraft)

Since most players never attack a dolphin, they probably don't know that the animals are hostile when attacked.

If a player hits a dolphin, the whole pod will retaliate. Since the animals are in their own element, players will have trouble successfully killing an angry pod of dolphins.