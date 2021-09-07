Top 5 Minecraft mods that add new blocks to the game

Minecraft is a game made up almost entirely of blocks. There are hundreds of blocks to be found and used within the game and many variations of certain types of blocks.

While vanilla Minecraft has so many blocks, some gamers find the large collection still very limiting. When it comes to building, gamers must sometimes get creative with the blocks while executing a unique vision for a build. Not every idea will be replicated exactly in Minecraft due to players' specific kinds of blocks.

Luckily, Minecraft players can download mods that incorporate many new kinds of blocks into the game. When compared to one another, these mods are quite diverse, with each mod bringing something different to the table. So, regardless of what kind of block a player might want in Minecraft, the following mods are some of the greatest for new game blocks.

Excellent Minecraft mods for new blocks

5) Decorative Blocks

The Decorative Blocks mod is great for Minecraft builders. This mod introduces a handful of new blocks into the game, all of which complement pre-existing Minecraft blocks incredibly well. This includes chandeliers, stone pillars, and lattices.

These subtle yet impactful new blocks can add a lot of great new depth to build designs. They would all be perfect in very rustic themed builds as well.

4) Light

Simply Light is not a very complicated mod, but it is quite effective in its purpose. With such limited resources for lights in Minecraft builds, this mod adds a much-needed variety that many Minecraft players are likely looking for.

The mod adds some new, bright light sources to the game. Some are Redstone blocks, while others glow no matter what.

3) MrCrayfish’s Furniture Mod

One element that some members of the Minecraft community have been suggesting for years now is the incorporation of furniture into the game. Luckily with MrCrayFish’s Furniture Mod, this is now possible.

This mod adds a ton of new furniture blocks. MrCrayfish’s furniture includes chairs, tables, and mailboxes, all mostly made of wood, meaning that there are many different variants available for each item. With this mod, players will no longer have to create makeshift furniture using the limited types of blocks in vanilla Minecraft.

2) Blockus Mod

The Blockus Mod is an interesting new block mod as it incorporates brand new blocks that are all inspired by pre-existing ones. With this mod, tons of new blocks are introduced, including rainbow blocks, lava bricks, and patterned wools.

The new blocks added with Blockus have a wide variety of new textures as well. With such a range of visuals, Minecraft builders will have tons of fun playing around with their new blocks' different uses.

1) Chisels & Bits

Unlike any other new block mod, Chisels & Bits lets gamers create their own custom Minecraft blocks, all directly while in-game. Using a new tool, players can chip away at any block they desire until it looks the way they envision for a build.

Through Chisel & Bits, design ideas can be executed exactly as imagined without the limiting structure of cube-shaped blocks like in vanilla Minecraft. This mod offers endless possibilities of what Minecraft could potentially look like.

