Top 5 Minecraft mods that add new friendly mobs

Minecraft is one of the most loved video games ever, with everyone from kids to adults playing it. The title is often described as being about survival and exploration, but it also presents the opportunity for new experiences.

Mods have the ability to add completely new items and creatures to the game and are typically great for roleplay servers. The five mods mentioned below can be employed to enhance the gaming experience. They feature friendly mobs in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Five Minecraft mods that add friendly mobs to enhance gameplay experience

5) Animania Mod

Download the mod using this link: https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/animania

This immersive mod Animania improves and replaces the inert, passive animals in Minecraft and adds different breeds, genders, behaviors, and species. This modpack is really quite extraordinary, offering enhanced breeding and more realistic offspring development.

This is great for people who are looking to derive a farm-centric experience from the title but with a more realistic feel. The behavior and actions of the animals in the mob are as close to real life as possible. The video above does a great job showing off the modpack, so check that out if you're interested in this entry.

4) Exotic Birds Mod

Download the mod using this link: https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/exotic-birds

The Exotic Birds Mod adds new creatures to Minecraft that can be tamed and used for eggs. The exotic birds included here are beautiful, some with blue feathers on their backs and others with bright red tails.

This modpack presents many creatures, bringing the total number of birds in Minecraft to over 100! If you wish to have a pet bird one day, this pack allows you to simulate that inside the game, even allowing you to make birdcages.

3) Mystical World Mod

Download the mod using this link: https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/mystical-world

This mod is called Mystical World and is an extremely popular offering, with over 15 million downloads. Numerous animals are featured in it, along with metals, jewels, and other mechanics that attempt to be as similar to those found in vanilla as possible; however, they also present fascinating and distinctive possibilities.

Moreover, tons of new blocks and items are added to the game to enhance your experience. This includes wet mud and charred wood. This is a truly fabulous modpack, and YouTuber Bearded Goof does an amazing job reviewing it and also provides a great overview for anyone interested.

2) LotsOMobs Mod

Download the mod using this link: https://wminecraft.net/lotsomobs-mod/

LotsOMobs is a fantastic mod that adds plenty of new mobs, items, blocks, and features in Minecraft. In the creatures department, some of its noteworthy inclusions are elephants, lions, and zebras.

This is an amazing mod that also comes with NPCs (non-playable characters). They spawn in the game as cavemen who appear in the new biomes. An example of some of the biomes that are featured in this offering are the dino, antarctic, and more.

1) Alex's Mobs Mod

Download the mod using this link: https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/alexs-mobs

Alex's Mobs Mod adds a ton of new mobs to Minecraft, from animals that swim to land animals and even creatures that fly. A good amount of these mobs are connected with special drops or equipment. No other modifications are made to the surrounding world, so this is just ideal for animal lovers.

New players using this mod will receive the Animal Dictionary when first entering the world, which will feature all of the new additions in this modpack. Other mods, such as those that include extra blocks, mobs, biomes, and dimensions, are all intended to be used in conjunction with Alex's Mobs.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes