Top 5 Minecraft mods for more items

Minecraft is a huge sandbox game with a lot to do in it. However, with no ongoing project in the game, players can easily get bored.

Installing and trying different mods that add new items to the game can help change things up a bit. When it comes to mods, there are tons of them for Minecraft. Therefore, finding the best ones with new items is tough.

Best mods that add more items to Minecraft

5) Aquaculture 2

Custom fishing line & bobber (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

Fishing in Minecraft is a decent way of gathering items and raw fish. However, it is one of the most boring exercises because there's not much to do when fishing.

Aquaculture 2 is a mod that expands the fishing system. It adds quite a few rods for players to use, and they can catch thirty different new types of fish. New items such as the fabled Neptunium tools can also be acquired by fishing.

Download the mod from here.

4) Nature's compass

Biome Info (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

This is one of the most helpful mods for those who want to explore the different biomes but do not want to spend a lot of time looking for them.

Nature's compass is an item that shows the location and information of the biome that the player has searched for.

Download the mod from here.

3) Chisels and Bits

A water well made using the Chisels and Bits mod (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

After installing this mod, chisel, a new tool can be used in the game. With the help of a chisel, players can remove bits from an existing block and create their own block.

Using this feature, players can create things they couldn't on Vanilla Minecraft due to the lack of blocks of the required sizes and shapes.

Download the mod from here.

2) Pam's HarvestCraft

Gardens and Drops (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

This is one of the most famous Minecraft mods and has over seventy million downloads on the CurseForge website. Pam's HarvestCraft is the perfect mod for those who no longer enjoy farming crops.

It adds eight new crops, fifty fruits, nineteen new fishes and a lot more items. Overall, this mod adds over fourteen hundred new items and foods.

Download the mod from here.

1) Extra utilities

As the name suggests, this mod introduces random extra utilities that enhance the gameplay.

The new items will help players in farming, trapping mobs, decorating better and other laborious tasks. A new biome called "The Deep Dark" is also present in this mod.

Download the mod from here.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul