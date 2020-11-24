Top 5 Minecraft mountain seeds before the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

With the new Minecraft 1.17 update, Caves & Cliffs, just around the corner, it's time for players to start experimenting with new building styles involving massive mountains.

These brand new, never-before-seen seeds are sure to inspire players to build any number of possibilities on the mountain tops. Be it a dwarven castle nestled inside or a volcano that needs a little bit more terraforming, players will have incredible plans the second they see these seeds.

Minecraft: 5 best mountain seeds for Caves & Cliffs update

Image via Minecraft

#5 - 2659404868646877122

This seed has players immediately surrounded by a roofed forest and a large stone and gravel plateau. While the nearby mountains are small, the almost flat stone nearby makes for a wonderful spot for a town beneath a castle.

Image via Minecraft

#4 - 891003050

Just a short walk away from spawn is a huge sloped mountain range entirely cut off by a river all around and an ocean behind. With a nearby village, players can find a blacksmith as well as a house containing bookshelves, and another with three emeralds.

Image via Minecraft

#3 - 56445168

Directly at spawn, players find themselves along a river with a mountain range in front and a village behind. While the latter is lackluster in its loot, players will find a lake overlooked by a peculiar divot in the mountain further down the river. Almost perfectly rectangular, this divot would be a key place for a mountain keep.

Image via Minecraft

#2 - 1039793429

Just north of spawn, players can find an acacia village, a short walk away. Inside of this village is a house with bookshelves. Further north is a large, jutting acacia mountain with a landscape perfect for terraforming.

Image via Minecraft

#1 - 1139281773

This seed, while not holding onto huge mountains, has eight total peaks nearby spawn, all with unique generation. If players head southward, they'll find a large and expansive desert biome with a desert mountain reasonably close to the northern edge of the biome.

