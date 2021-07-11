Top 5 Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds to find netherite

Netherite is one of the rarest minerals in Minecraft. This nether-exclusive resource was added in the 1.16 nether update. After its arrival, it quickly dethroned diamond gear from the most durable items in the game.

To obtain netherite, players will have to find ancient debris first. Like diamond ores, it is commonly found deep underground. Unfortunately, ancient debris is among the rarest ores in Minecraft.

Players can find ancient debris around level Y 11-15 in any nether biome. Because of their high blast resistance, gamers can use explosions to destroy other blocks and discover ancient debris in Minecraft.

Some users prefer to use seeds to find valuable resources. Those looking for netherite can try these Minecraft seeds to find ancient debris early in-game.

Minecraft seeds to find ancient debris

5) Six ancient debris at one spot

So many ancient debris (Image via u/companionObject on Reddit)

Seed: -1813740965

Version: Bedrock v1.16.221

Coordinates: 121/14/-366

Ancient debris generates only once at deep y levels. In rare cases, they can generate in veins of three. In this seed, players can find six ancient debris at one spot.

They may wonder how this is even possible. In this case, ancient debris from different chunks has been generated at borders.

4) Exposed ancient debris near bastion remnant

Seed: 1294889165

Version: Bedrock 1.16

Coordinates: 68/41/-32

Ancient debris is known to generate surrounded by blocks in Minecraft. But, in this seed, players can find exposed ancient debris. The mushroom on top of ancient debris counted as a block. Due to it, ancient debris became exposed.

After mining ancient debris, users can head towards the bastion remnants close to the location. Those lucky enough may find ancient debris or netherite ingots in this bastion.

3) Another six ancient debris seed

Six ancient debris (Image via u/MysticFaz on Reddit)

Seed: -1312342842

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.16

Coordinates: -898/10/58

This Minecraft seed features another extraordinary generation of six ancient debris close to each other. Gamers will have to travel a pretty far distance to find this unusual debris generation.

In this seed, they will spawn on a small island with a spider spawner and buried treasure. Towards the south, users can find a massive combination of badlands and deserts.

2) Lots of diamond and ancient debris

Seed: 1191211289

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.16

Coordinates: 46/5/47 and many more

This seed found by YouTuber Fab Bulletin is one of the best seeds for finding diamonds and ancient debris blocks. There are many ancient debris veins in this seed.

Players can check the video to find out the coordinates for nearby veins.

1) Another exposed ancient debris

Exposed ancient debris (Image via u/relentless_ on Reddit)

Seed: -66612136

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.16

Coordinates: -464/59/-466

This seed features exposed ancient debris inside a bastion remnant. Players can go to the mentioned coordinates to find this unusual and rare generation.

In the overworld, they spawn in a forest near a massive tundra biome, which has many igloos with basements and beautiful snowy villages.

Note: These Minecraft seeds are for 1.16 but may also work for 1.17 as part 1 of Caves and Cliffs update didn't affect the nether terrain generation.

