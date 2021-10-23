Top 5 Minecraft seeds for picturesque spawns

Every world generated with default settings in Minecraft is almost infinite and has a ton of different biomes. Similarly, each biome is unique, and all of them are beautiful. Exploring biomes and structures is fun, but finding the best ones may take a long time.

However, players can use seeds to generate worlds that have beautiful terrain and biomes at spawn. By doing so, they will not have to spend time looking for these places.

Gorgeous worlds like Village and Ocean monuments can be spawned using Minecraft seeds

5) Plains village with snow (Seed: -870685196012565250)

A plains village (Image via Minecraft)

This Java Edition seed generates a world where the player is spawned inside a plains biome village with a snowy tundra biome next to it. The village is partially in the snowy tundra biome. Coupled with that, players can acquire emeralds and potatoes from the chests present in a few houses.

4) Many biomes (Seed: 9930794)

Seed map with spawn location (Image via Chunkbase)

This Bedrock seed has a spawn point in the plains biome. Furthermore, it is surrounded by five different biomes: Savanna, desert, badlands, ocean, and mountain biome, as shown in the above seed map.

3) Snowy village (Seed: 1081348070)

A snowy village (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft has a handful of different village variants, and snowy biomes are arguably one of the best. Using this Java seed, the player can spawn right inside a snowy village generated on mountains.

The village is quite extensive, and from the chests of the few houses, one can get food items like potatoes.

2) Jungle island with shipwrecks and ruined portal (Seed: 7777777777988733304)

An amazing island with shipwrecks (Image via Minecraft)

Islands are the most peaceful places in the game as fewer mobs spawn there. Coupled with that, they can easily be mob-proofed. This Java Edition seed spawns users on a small jungle island with two shipwrecks on its shore.

On this island, one will also find a ruined portal with an easily accessible loot chest. This loot chest contains a few obsidian blocks and fire charges.

1) Village and Ocean Monument (Seed: 6039186344010446208)

Village island next to an ocean monument (Image via Minecraft)

This Java seed is perfect for those who enjoy playing in survival situations as it spawns them on a small island with a plains biome village. Surprisingly, there is an ocean monument right next to the village at 216, 64, 168.

With the ocean monument so close, collecting prismarine blocks and sea lanterns would be easy.

These Minecraft seeds offer beauty and adventure in abundance. Players are implored to explore them through and through.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

