Minecraft Bedwars is a game mode where players (either solo or in a team) must protect their bed while eliminating opponents off of the map. The last team standing wins, which can prove to be a pretty difficult feat.

Tons of Minecraft streamers and YouTubers play Minecraft Bedwars, and most are unbelievably good at the game, so much so that it's hard to rank them perfectly. Each player in Bedwars has their own skills, which are unique, making it easy for viewers to like certain streamers more than others.

However, there are a few very popular Minecraft streamers and YouTubers who still actively play Minecraft Bedwars. Down below are the top 5 Minecraft streamers who play bedwars!

Top Minecraft Bedwars Players

5) Dogcatwhat

Dogcatwhat has been on YouTube since early 2020, and has since grown in popularity due to his Minecraft Bedwars content. In his most recent Bedwars videos, Dogcatwhat adds additional challenges, such as playing bedwars doubles but being alone, having no crosshair, changing packs each time he gets a kill, and much more.

4) gqtor

Gqtor's first video on YouTube was a Bedwars montage, posted on March 9th, 2019. He is well known for playing ranked Bedwars, as well as generally playing with friends and even teaching them the ropes of Bedwars. When fellow Minecraft Bedwars player Purpled hosted a Solo Bedwars tournament, gqtor came out on top as the winner.

3) hannahxxrose

Hannahxxrose has been active in the Minecraft community and has been playing PVP games in Minecraft since 2015. She is very popular on TikTok, with around 2 million followers, where she posts highlights of her Minecraft Bedwars streams. In Bedwars, she is mostly known for her exceptional PVP skills and has gained an active following because of it.

2) Gamerboy80

Gamerboy80 is a very well known Minecraft Bedwars player, and at one point he was the best-ranked Bedwars player in the world. He held the title for a couple of months, but unfortunately, he had been passed and sunk to the #2 spot. However, that has not stopped him from playing Bedwars, as he still does and continues to gain a large following through his exceptional skills.

1) Purpled

Purpled is mostly known for his Bedwars states, most notably his highest positions on solo leaderboards. He was #2 for solo wins and #2 for final kills, although this number has changed since he obtained them. He is also well known for his ability to speed bridge, as well as hosting a 1v1 tournament event in Bedwars. Unfortunately, he had lost interest in Solo Bedwars, although he actively plays with his friends and other Minecraft streamers!

