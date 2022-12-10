Top 5 Minecraft structures that need new features

Minecraft has a vast world with three different dimensions, filled with several biomes and unique structures that can be quite fascinating to explore for newcomers. However, some structures do not have many features and might leave more to be desired.

New inclusions like the Ancient City offer lots to explore, generating in a new biome with a fresh mob. However, most other structures can seem bland and will greatly benefit from getting new features. As Mojang continues to release mobs with new mechanics and add more lore to the game, these old and ignored places can also use an overhaul.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Minecraft structures that need more features

5) Mineshaft

Mineshafts in Minecraft are quite interesting to explore at first, but they become boring soon (Image via Mojang)

Mineshafts might not be the most boring structures in the game, but they are old enough to need a slight overhaul. These offer the first signs that the sandbox title has some kind of lore attached to it. However, after so many years, Mineshafts have lost their novelty. Hence, these structures can drastically be improved with some new features.

Mojang could add some new visuals as well as apply practical tweaks to the locations to make them spookier while giving players more rewards for exploring them.

4) Jungle Temple

Jungle Temple can also expand and improve in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Jungle Temples or pyramids are rare structures that generate deep within a Jungle biome. Despite having a slightly confusing layout, fun puzzles to solve, and treasure chests, they have become boring for most veteran players.

Thus, Mojang could expand the Jungle Temples and make them bigger with several more traps and puzzles to solve. The developers can also ensure the structures offer bigger rewards at the end. Apart from that, new kinds of hostile mobs could also be added to increase the difficulty level associated with Jungle Temples.

3) Desert Temple

Apart from the TNT trap, Desert Temples in Minecraft does not have anything else to offer (Image via Mojang)

Desert Temples are quite basic in terms of features in a structure. Apart from a simple TNT trap and treasure chest, these temples do not have anything else to offer. The trap may catch new players, but it is simple to avoid and even deactivate. Hence, Mojang could add much more to these structures to make them more challenging and rewarding.

2) Nether Fossil

Nether Fossils can also have some new features or mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Soul Sand Valley biome in the Nether contains several fossils. Though they enhance the biome's ghostly look, Mojang could do something with these fossils to make them more interactive.

The developers could make Nether Fossils activate a dream-like sequence where players are forced to fight a ghostly version of the new ancient mob. In the end, gamers can be given a special item that can only come from that ancient mob.

1) Dungeon

Dungeons are the most basic-looking structure in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Out of all the structures in the game, Dungeons are the most basic ones since they are essentially cuboids generating underground with a spawner and one or two chests. Apart from this, Dungeons don't offer much. Hence, Mojang could do a lot to improve or enhance them to make things a little more interesting. There can be different traps that one has to avoid before destroying the spawners; new mobs can be added to the spawner blocks as well.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes