Top 5 Minecraft structures that need new features

The number of generated structures in Minecraft has swelled in recent years, giving players new places to explore and find loot. However, newer structures have excelled, while others have somewhat languished in obscurity.

Obviously, Mojang doesn't intend to make every structure in the world of Minecraft overwhelmingly helpful for players. Some are simply nice decorative pieces and places to explore while venturing through the game's various biomes and dimensions.

Having said that, improving some of the more disappointing in-game structures can be accomplished without necessarily stocking them full of powerful items.

When it comes to Minecraft structures that deserve some renovations, there are a few that should take precedence.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Igloos and other Minecraft structures that are in deep need of new features

5) Desert Pyramids

Found in desert biomes that contribute to their namesake, desert pyramids have some upsides. They have a few loot chests, some hidden secrets, and one major trap that can cause plenty of pain when it's set off.

However, compared to the pyramids that are found in the real world, these in-game depictions can be pretty underwhelming. Aside from a few rooms, a trap, and some loot, there isn't much to desert pyramids.

Perhaps Mojang could add additional passages, hidden hallways, and more traps to desert pyramids to make them feel more labyrinthine, like those we see in the real world. Considering archeology is arriving in Minecraft's Trails & Tales update, the developers could add some new dangers or even artifacts to these structures.

Pottery shards are already being added to desert pyramids, but much more can be done.

4) Swamp Huts

Witch huts are essentially the homes of witches in Minecraft's swamp biomes, and they certainly have some positives. Witches and black cats can be found there along with cauldrons, which, in Bedrock Edition, can occasionally contain a random potion inside.

However, that's about all witch huts have going for them, which is somewhat disappointing given the fact that witches are supposed to be masters of magic and alchemy.

At the very least, introducing a brewing stand or enchanting table might make a witch hut better. Perhaps tossing in some bookshelves or loot chests containing potion-brewing ingredients would also help.

It wouldn't take much to make witch huts feel more significant, but in their current state, they aren't particularly worth hunting down.

3) Igloos

Made primarily of snow blocks, igloos are frigid hideaways in snowy biomes. These small structures can occasionally contain basements complete with brewing stands, cauldrons, and loot chests among the occasional caged villagers and zombie villagers. Clearly, something shady is afoot in these structures, but we never quite know what or why.

There may be some ways Mojang can expand on this mystery without directly giving it away. The studio wouldn't have to explain the strange experiments going on below the surface of igloos. However, there are certainly ways to make things more intriguing. Alternatively, the developers could better reward Minecraft players for discovering the basement.

2) Ocean Ruins

Oceans got a substantial facelift in Minecraft's Update Aquatic, leading to the arrival of ocean ruins and ocean monuments.

However, ocean monuments tend to be the more exciting locations, complete with their own mobs and unique blocks (like the sponge that can't be acquired elsewhere in Survival Mode). This has left ocean ruins somewhat lacking by comparison, though they do have decent blocks and items stashed away.

Since archeology is arriving in Minecraft soon, it might be time for Mojang to add some ancient blocks, items, or other features to ocean ruins to make them more comparable in quality to ocean monuments. New mobs can even be introduced that make these ruins more dangerous since the occasional Drowned doesn't exactly feel threatening for most players.

1) Nether Fossils

Found in Minecraft's soul sand valleys within the Nether, these fossils are somewhat similar to their Overworld counterparts. However, they tend to be less complete than traditional fossils, and players have always wondered what these large bone-like structures may have been.

Even if Mojang doesn't want to code and create an entirely new mob to explain the question, it could leave clues in the form of blocks or items.

Alternatively, providing some sort of alternative use for Nether fossils would be nice. Sure, the bone blocks can be used to create bone meal, but it's hardly the most effective way to do so. Nether fossils don't even have the potential to offer high-quality ores like Overworld fossils, which can occasionally yield diamonds in Minecraft.

Maybe an ancient debris block or two would make these strange boney structures more worthwhile to search for.

Poll : 0 votes