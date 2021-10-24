Top 5 things in Minecraft that need updates

Every year, Minecraft receives one or two major updates that bring a handful of new features, blocks, and items. With new blocks being added, sometimes the older ones end up being forgotten .

Minecraft has been out for over a decade now, and there are a lot of blocks that the developers haven't touched in a while.

Minecraft: Items such as compass and fletching tables that need updates

5) Compass

A compass can be used to determine the direction in which the spawn point of the world is. By leaving a lodestone in their base and using a compass on it, players can make the latter remember their base's location. This way, the compass will perpetually point towards the said location.

Along with the spawn, it could be more functional if the compass showed the North and South directions.

4) Honeycomb block

Honeycomb blocks (Image via Mojang)

Bees, honey, and all other related features were added to Minecraft with the 1.15 Buzzy Bees update. Honeycomb blocks have a unique texture and can be crafted using four honeycombs.

Unfortunately, they are not of any essential use and can only be utilized to create a flute sound. This can be done by placing them under a note block. It only works in Bedrock Edition.

3) Thick potion

Minecraft has a lot of different options that provide various effects when consumed. However, when a player drinks a thick potion, they do not receive any abilities. It is one of the most useless items in the game that a player can brew.

2) Rabbit foot

Rabbits are commonly seen in a few snowy and desert biomes. Killing them is not easy because of their speed and tendency to keep jumping around.

Rabbit foot is one of the items that a rabbit drops upon death, and it does not do much in Minecraft. It can only be used to create leaping potions.

1) Fletching Table

A fletching table (Image via Minecraft)

With the 1.16 update, the previously pretty-much useless smithing table received a new feature and has become an essential block. Unfortunately, the fletching table is yet to receive an update.

As of version 1.17, the fletching table can only be used to convert villagers (except nitwits) into fletcher. It has other uses as well:

Can be used as fuel

can be placed under a note block to produce a "bass" sound.

However, these uses are inessential, to say the least.

With such a plethora of vibrant elements and facets, Minecraft is truly in a league of its own. Having said that, some of these things end up being ignored and become stagnant.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

