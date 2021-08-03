Top 5 Minecraft tricks used by professional speedrunners

Like many other games, players can also speedrun Minecraft. While Minecraft is a never-ending game, but defeating the ender dragon is considered as completing Minecraft for the sake of speedrunning.

When speedrunning Minecraft, the world seed is a critical factor. Getting useful structures like villages, shipwrecks, ruined portals near spawn is necessary to make a record. Players need iron, gold, obsidian, beds, and many other items to pull a perfect speedrun.

Obtaining the required items alone is not enough to speedrun Minecraft. Speedrunning any game requires game knowledge, practice, and skills. Professional speedrunners possess all three of them. Here are some tricks used by experienced speedrunners in Minecraft.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Minecraft speedrunning tricks

5) Stronghold triangulation

Stronghold triangulation is one of the oldest tricks used by speedrunners. Using math, players can locate strongholds easily in Minecraft. Strongholds usually generate over 1000 blocks away from the world center. Therefore, triangulation is done around 1000 blocks.

YouTuber Square Earth shares an easy way to find strongholds with the triangulation method. To use it, players don't need to be good at mathematics.

4) Looting structures efficiently

While speedrunning, players will have to loot various structures for useful items. Players can save time by looting structures efficiently. For example, not all village houses contain a bed so going into all of them will waste time.

Players can memorize the structure of houses with beds and chests to improve their speed. Like villages, players can also efficiently loot bastions and desert temples.

3) Blind travel

Blind travel is another way to find a stronghold in Minecraft quickly. Eight block distance in the overworld is equal to one block distance in the nether realm. Players can cover long distances easily in the nether realm. As mentioned earlier, strongholds mostly generate 1000 blocks away from the center of the world.

Players can travel 300-400 blocks in the nether and then build a portal to spawn close to a stronghold.

2) Dolphin's grace

Often speedrunners will spawn on an island or near an ocean biome, but that doesn't mean it's a bad seed. Players can look for a dolphin to travel fast in oceans. With the dolphin's grace effect, players can easily find shipwrecks or go to other biomes.

1) Forcing dragon to perch

In Minecraft, players can force the ender dragon to perch down. Speedrunners usually use beds to kill the dragon as beds explode in the End dimension. Players can build and climb on a tall tower in the east or west direction to increase the chances of perching.

Once the ender dragon starts coming down, players will have to ender pearl near the exit portal and quickly kill it with beds.

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Check here!

Edited by Shaheen Banu