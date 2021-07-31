Top 5 Minecraft videos by Crainer

Benjamin Dreyer "Crainer" Vestergaard is a Danish gaming YouTuber who often collaborates with Jelly and Slogo in Minecraft challenge videos.

Crainer has been on YouTube since 2014 and collaborated with well-known Minecraft YouTubers, such as SSundee, aside from the above names. He ensures that all of his content is family-friendly and uploads two videos a day.

As of now, Crainer has 7.7 million subscribers on YouTube!

Five best Minecraft videos by Crainer, ranked by views

5) Minecraft, BUT You Can ONLY DIG STRAIGHT DOWN!

Crainer, Jelly, and Josh partake in an interesting challenge — they can only dig straight down. Most Minecraft players know that digging straight down usually leads to disaster, so this challenge has high stakes.

Things might appear calm at first, as they have preset blocks to build through, but eventually, they have to venture through dangerous caves.

This video has 4.4 million views and 276k likes.

4) Running As FAST As The FLASH In Minecraft!

In this video, Crainer, Jelly, and Josh turn into superheroes, specifically Flash, obtaining the same powers as the hero, including super speed and the ability to slow down time.

The video is absolute chaos, but a fair warning to viewers wanting to watch: it might cause some a sense of motion sickness. Regardless, it's still enjoyable!

This video has 5 million views and 400k likes.

3) EVERY JUMP = JUMP HIGHER In Minecraft?

In this video, Crainer, Jelly, and Josh partake in a Minecraft challenge where every time they jump, they go higher. Meaning they can jump higher than anyone imagined possible.

The video ends when any one of them dies, and although that sets the stakes high, it is still a delightful video. Readers should make sure to give it a watch if they're looking for a good, funny mod!

This video has 5.1 million views and 550k likes.

2) Yellow LUCKY BLOCK Island VS Red LUCKY BLOCK Island!

In this video, Crainer and Josh take part in a challenge that includes skyblock island, but with a slight twist. Their entire island is made of lucky (and unlucky) blocks.

They each take a turn breaking their blocks, and the first one to die via lucky block is the loser. What types of items might come out of the lucky blocks, and who will meet their demise first?

This video has 6.1 million views and 350k likes.

1) Surviving MINECRAFT BUT We Are MOBS!

In this video Crainer and his friends attempt to survive Minecraft while turning into mobs. They begin by collecting materials, such as diamond weapons, arrows, and food.

Every time they kill a mob, it leaves behind its essence, which Crainer and Josh collect to morph into that specific Minecraft mob. How far will they get by morphing into different mobs, and what challenges will they face?

This video has 7.4 million views and 613k likes.

