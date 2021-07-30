TommyInnIt's Minecraft skins, mods, Discord server, MCC performance, and more

In recent years, YouTube has experienced an upsurge in the number of new Minecraft YouTubers. After PewDiePie's successful Minecraft Let's Play series, many YouTubers and players were inspired to create gaming content.

It led to the rise of many excellent content creators li/ke Dream, GeorgeNotFound, TommyInnit, etc. Out of all of them, TommyInnit has successfully stood out with his hilarious Minecraft videos.

Minecraft star TommyInnit: Who is he?

Thomas Simons, popularly known online as Tommy or TommyInnit, is a Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer hailing from England. He started his gaming career by streaming Fortnite, PUBG, and Hypixel Bedwars on Twitch.

Over time, his number of viewers started growing and formed a community of active Hypixel players. In 2019, Tommy experienced a massive growth in subscribers when Hypixel Skyblock blew up on YouTube. Subsequently, his channel became one of the fastest-growing ones.

Nowadays, Tommy rarely posts any Hypixel Skyblock videos. His videos now revolve around Dream SMP and collaborations with other YouTubers. The teenager has over 10 million subscribers on his main channel on YouTube and also boasts 6 million followers on Twitch.

TommyInnit's Minecraft skins

TommyInnit's various Minecraft skins

TommyInnit has used his iconic skin since his Hypixel days and continues to use it everywhere. The internet star's classic Minecraft skin has blonde hair, a white shirt with red color on both shoulders, and light brown jeans.

TommyInnit is the ninth member to join the famous Dream SMP. He is among the oldest members of the server and has taken part in many lore events. During these events, participants change their skins depending on the theme.

TommyInnit has also used many different skins on Dream SMP, like a business suit, exile skin, L'Manberg uniform, and more.

TommyInnit's Minecraft mods

Fans may already know that Tommy loves playing Minecraft mods with his friends. He has uploaded many videos featuring modded Minecraft gameplay. Some of his popular mod videos include the following mods:

TNT rain mod

Morph mod

RLCraft

Blackhole mod

Surgery mod

Voice chat mod and more

Some of these mods are available for free download on CurseForge.

MCC Performance

TommyInnit is a regular player of Minecraft Championships. He has participated in all MCCs except the first one. Out of 14 canon events, the 17-year-old has only won once, i.e., in MCC 4.

In the recent MCC 15, Tommy's individual rank was 17th, whereas his team, Green Guardians, ranked 6th.

TommyInnit's Discord server, Twitter, Instagram, and more

TommyInnit's Discord (Image via Discord)

Being the fastest-growing Twitch streamer, it is obvious that Tommy has a Discord server for his massive fanbase. Sadly, there's a limit to how many people can join a server. His server already has over 730K members. Twitch subs can also join an exclusive discord.

TommyInnit is also available on Twitter and Instagram, where fans can follow him. Here are the links to TommyInnit's Discord, Twitter, Instagram, and more:

Check out Sportskeeda's new Minecraft YouTube channel!

Edited by Ravi Iyer