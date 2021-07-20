5 best Dream SMP Minecraft moments in 2021

The Dream SMP, a Minecraft server that has been around since April 24 of 2020. While it initially had only a few Minecraft players on it, the number has since grown, which has resulted in multiple amazing events.

Lots has been happening on the Minecraft server in terms of storylines and general gameplay.

Due to the plethora of things happening on the Minecraft server, it's hard to pick which moments are the best, as almost everything each Minecraft streamer and YouTuber does on the server is a treat to watch.

With 2021 a little over halfway done, below is a list of the 5 best Minecraft moments on the Dream SMP for this year!

Top Moments in the Dream SMP Minecraft Server

5) Skeppy Killing Friend

During a stream, TommyInnit and the newly revived WilburSoot are taking Ghostbur's beloved sheep Friend to his new home. Unfortunately, they came across Skeppy, and Wilbur decides to apologize to him.

While Tommy and Wilbur are arguing, Skeppy pulls out his trident and hits the friend, killing him immediately. He then turns and runs while Wilbur and Tommy have to figure out what to do next.

This was somewhat of a major event on the SMP, even though it didn't appear to be planned. Friend was a presence on the SMP for quite a few months, and was Tommy's last connection to Ghostbur.

4) The Red Banquet

Earlier this year, on March 7 2021, Antfrost began to put together what he and BadBoyHalo were calling the red banquet. After a month of preparation, on April 7, official invitations were sent out to multiple members on the Dream SMP Minecraft server.

The invitations went to: Awesamdude, Foolish Gamers, CaptainPuffy, Hannah and Eret. Despite the banquet being advertised as a nice way to make amends, it turned out to be a trap in which BadBoyHalo, Antfrost and Ponk tried to sacrifice everyone to the Egg.

This event was major in the Eggpire storyline, and has a very interesting and unexpected outcome. This was being planned for months, as the Eggpire began on January 14, 2021.

3) Wilbur Revival

Ever since Wilbur had originally died by Philzas hand, the plan was always to revive him. On the Minecraft server, there had been 2 revival attempts, with the first one being in early January. During the first attempt, Philza and Eret went to a shrine and attempted to bring Wilbur back, but ultimately failed.

On April 29, 2021, TommyInnit came up with an elaborate plan to sneak into Pandora's Vault (the prison) with Ghostbur leading the assassination plan. Unfortunately, Dream killed Ghostbur in Pandora's Vault after Sam refused to set Dream free.

After the killing of Ghostbur, Tommy left the prison and together with Tubbo and Ranboo went to the resurrection shrine and found a revived Wilbur.

2) Technoblade Getting Locked in Prison

Not long after Technoblade's attempted execution on the Minecraft server, Dream said that he was owed 'a favor' in return for helping Techno escape. On June 1, 2021, Dream used this favor to call the former visit him in Pandora's Vault. The latter ended up visiting Dream in the prison on June 6, where he got locked into the cell with him, thanks to Sam.

At first, both Techno and Dream were stressed about the events, but they calmed down. Shortly thereafter, they devise a plan with Dream telling Techno everything he knows about the prison.

1) Las Nevadas Reveal

Minecraft is well known for allowing players to build whatever their heart desires, and the Dream SMP is no exception. Las Nevadas is a nation that was created by Quackity, and it was built at some point between January 23, 2021, when Quackity asked Sam for help in building it, and March 16, 2021, when it was revealed for the first time.

Las Nevadas is known for being an entertainment and gambling haven, and although Quackity does not talk about it much to others on the server, a few Minecraft players such as Sam, Slimecicle, Foolish, Fundy and Purpled have all taken up residency there.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul