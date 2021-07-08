Top 5 Minecraft videos by Fundy

Floris "Fundy" is a Dutch gaming YouTuber, mostly known for his alterations to Minecraft and for his work on the Dream SMP. He regularly streams on Twitch, as well as uploads his Minecraft videos to his YouTube channel.

He created his YouTube channel on August 11th, 2014 and ever since, his YouTube channel has amassed over 200 million views. As of now, he has 3.29 million subscribers on YouTube.

Listed below are the top 5 Minecraft videos made by Fundy, ranked by popularity.

Minecraft Videos by Fundy

5) I went on a date with Dream...

In this video, Fundy goes on a (forced) date with fellow Mincraft YouTuber Dream. After coming up with an ultimatum, where if Fundy were to create a plug-in on Minecraft where they could watch the movie Treasure Planet in Minecraft, Dream finally agreed.

Within the video are clips of Fundy coding the screen on Minecraft, as well as the movie audio. Near the middle, he finally gets together with Dream and they go to a restaurant, where they order food and eat, before traveling to the theater room, where they finally watch Treasure Planet... or do they? Watch to find out!

This video has 8.4 million views and 541k likes!

4) I made every block extremely slippery in Minecraft...

In this video, Fundy codes Minecraft so that every block, including non-slippery blocks, are extremely slippery. This is a fun, light-hearted video, and watching Fundy run around and slide everywhere is sure to get some laughs.

Fundy tests this mod on his own server before going to a public server and turning it on. He then attempts to go on a small parkour course, which proves to be decently hard due to the slipping and sliding. The rest of the video is Fundy trying out a bunch of normal Minecraft things, such as riding horses, running away from mobs, going on a railcart, and much more!

This video has 8.7 million views and 258k likes!

3) So I added a "baby mode" difficulty to Minecraft...

In this video, Fundy codes Minecraft to include a new "baby mode," where there is seemingly no danger, making it appear easier. However, it is more complicated than simply taking mobs away.

Fundy codes it so that it takes away all danger to the player, including hitting the wood of trees. Rather than punching the trees to get wood (because realistically it would hurt), all he needs to do is stare at the wood in order for it to break and to collect it. On top of this, Fundy makes it so that lots of items already come pre-enchanted, thus making the game very, very easy.

This video has 10.2 million views and 401k likes!

2) So I mixed every Minecraft Food Item Together...

In this Minecraft video, Fundy codes it so that whenever he combines any food item in Minecraft, they become one food item. Meaning, if he combines porkchop and steak, he gets a steakchop.

The entire video shows Fundy making a steakchop and then proceeding to mix it with many different food items. While this might seem like a fun and exciting idea, the video becomes very chaotic as Fundy begins to mix food and produce disgusting end results. It very quickly turns into a cluster of confusing recipes - so make sure to watch until the end for the very last food item he makes. It's ridiculous!

This video has 10.8 million views and 301k likes!

1) I made your dumb ideas in Minecraft...

In this video, Fundy takes ideas from viewers and friends and quite literally codes them into Minecraft. He decides to take a bunch of suggestions from comments on his YouTube video (and Twitter), and creates some monstrosities, to say the least.

Some of the ideas in the video are: minecraft but it's all Matt Damon, cutting a dirt block in half and finding out what's inside, Minecraft inside of Minecraft inside of Minecraft, playing Minecraft on minimum graphics, and so much more. This video is jam packed with silly, yet kind of interesting ideas, and Fundy makes sure to execute them perfectly.

This video has 11.9 million views and 624k likes!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod