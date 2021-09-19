Top 5 mobs changes in Minecraft 1.18 snapshot

Since the reveal, players have been eagerly waiting for the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update part 2. The first part of the Caves & Cliffs is already out, and it has added some new mobs and items. The first 1.18 snapshot was released by Mojang and can be downloaded through the launcher.

It has all of the features present in the experimental snapshots and also introduces some additional changes. A handful of changes have also been made to mob spawning.

Mob changes in Minecraft 1.18 snapshot

5) Axolotls

An axolotl in a lush cave (Image via Minecraft)

Axolotls are one of the three mobs that Mojang introduced in the first Caves & Cliffs update. They used to spawn in complete darkness anywhere below sea level where there were blocks like stone, andesite, and deepslate. This has been changed in the 1.18 snapshot, and now they can only be found in lush caves.

4) Goats

A goat in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Goats were also added to the game in the 1.17 update. They are neutral and were found in any mountain biome. However, the latest snapshot 21W37A can only be found in these new mountain sub biomes: snowy slopes, stony peaks, lofty peaks, and snow-capped peaks.

3) Luring

A horse in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Changes have been made to horses, mules, and donkeys. Now players can lure them using golden carrots, golden apples, and enchanted golden apples. This will in making these animals cross rivers. Similar changes have been made to llamas and trader llamas. Players can now lure them by holding haybales.

2) Hostile mob spawning

A skeleton staring at the player (Image via Minecraft)

Hostile mobs spawn when light-level requirements are met in the game. They will spawn a lot less now because the new light level requirement has been decreased to zero. This means that they will only spawn in areas where it is entirely dark.

1) Spawner

A cave spider spawner in a dungeon (Image via Minecraft)

Spawners are rare blocks that are found in some structures, such as dungeons and strongholds. They spawn hostile mobs and cannot be obtained by the player in survival mode.

To spawn mobs, they now require level eleven or more levels of light. A new command has also been added using which players can change the light level requirements of spawners.

