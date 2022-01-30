Top 5 mobs confirmed for Minecraft in upcoming updates

All players eagerly await the annual Minecraft update, where Mojang Studios releases a major patch to add new features to the game. One of the biggest features players get excited about are the upcoming mobs.

For 2022, Mojang is working on Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. The Overworld received a massive overhaul in the recent Caves & Cliffs Part II update, and The Wild Update will further change the peaceful dimension by adding some new biomes.

So far, players only know about deep dark caves and mangrove swamps. However, many suspect more biomes will arrive in the 1.19 update based on its name. Along with this information, Mojang has also revealed some of the new mobs coming in 2022.

5 confirmed mobs that are coming to Minecraft this year

5) Firefly

Fireflies (Image via Mojang)

Aimed at adding immersion to swamps, the firefly is a new mob coming with the 1.19 update. During the live event, frogs were shown eating fireflies. This mob will probably be used for breeding frogs.

If fireflies can spawn as single mobs, they will be the smallest mob in the game. One firefly is made of only two pixels. However, there is a chance that fireflies will spawn in groups.

4) Frogs

Frogs shown at live event (Image via Mojang)

Frogs are among the most awaited Minecraft mobs. Since their first appearance at Minecon Live 2019, many players have asked for frogs in the vanilla game. Frogs have already been added as an experimental feature in Bedrock betas.

Frogs will spawn in three variants: white, green, and orange. Players can also get beautiful froglight blocks when a frog eats a magma cube.

3) Tadpoles

Tadpoles as shown by Mojang(Image via Mojang)

After breeding two frogs, players will find a weird-looking block called frogspawn in water. Frogspawns are frog eggs that spawn tiny tadpoles. Like real-life frogs, tadpoles prefer to stay in the water and grow into frogs after some time.

2) Allay

Allay is the winner of the mob vote held during Minecraft Live 2021. Players had to bid farewell to the copper golem and glare as the allay won the fan poll. Allay will be a utility mob as it collects more of any item or block given by the player.

1) Warden

For a long time, Minecraft players only had to worry about the Ender Dragon and the Wither. But once the 1.19 update is released, players also have to worry about the warden.

The warden is stronger than other boss mobs and can kill players covered in netherite armors with a few hits. Fortunately, the warden will only attack players who lurk in deep dark caves for a long time.

