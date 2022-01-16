Top 5 mobs immune to fire in Minecraft

Minecraft has over 50 varieties of mobs. Every year the list of mobs seems to grow as Mojang adds new animals and monsters with annual game updates. Players can find mobs in all biomes and dimensions of Minecraft.

Some mobs have unique strengths and weaknesses. For example, enderman take damage from water but are immune to projectile attacks. In this vein, many other mobs are resistant to fire damage.

Before confronting them, players should know which monsters are immune to fire damage. This article lists some Minecraft mobs unaffected by all forms of fire damage from enchantments, lava, magma blocks, and more.

Fire immune mobs in Minecraft

5) Zombie piglin

Zombie piglins are the undead variant of piglins found in the Nether realm. These monsters can also spawn out of the nether portal. Unlike piglins, zombie piglins are completely immune to fire.

Players can push piglins into lava seas in the Nether realm and watch them swim up unscathed. Due to this, players cannot use lava to kill zombie piglins in automatic farms.

4) Ghasts

Ghasts are a hostile flying mob that spawn everywhere in the Nether realm. Many players may already have noticed ghasts diving into lava seas or passing through falling lava. Ghasts are unaffected by lava, and thus players usually use wither roses to kill ghasts in automatic mob farms.

3) Wither skeletons

Wither skeletons are among the few mobs in Minecraft with the power to apply status effect on their enemies. When this sword-wielding mob strikes the player, it inflicts wither for 10 seconds.

Along with their dangerous ability, wither skeletons are also immune to fire damage. Rather than directly attacking wither skeletons, players can build a wither skeleton farm to get rare drops.

2) Wither

Wither boss (Image via Mojang)

Like wither skeletons, wither boss is also immune to fire damage. This is expected as they are spawned using wither skeleton skulls. Unlike other fire immune mobs, wither can pull lava away from itself. Fighting the wither is a lot more challenging and exciting in the Nether realm.

1) Ender dragon

Ender dragon (Image via Mojang)

Ender dragon is the final boss of Minecraft who rules over the main end island. Upon entering the End dimension, players will have to face the Ender dragon and defeat it to free the End. Being the endgame boss, it is no surprise that the ender dragon is immune to fire damage.

