Top 5 mobs that changed Minecraft

With over 70 unique mobs currently available in Minecraft, naturally, some have had more of a profound effect on the game than others.

Mojang doesn't set out for all mobs to have an influential effect on the game and has historically taken several player suggestions for mobs that don't change gameplay very much. For example, polar bears were added because they were suggested by the community.

That being said, gamers can find some of the most influential mobs to be added to Minecraft below. Many of which have shaped how players approach survival as a whole.

5 of the most influential game changing Minecraft mobs

#5 Phantom

Added back in Minecraft update 1.13, Phantoms drastically increased the importance of getting a good night's rest.

After the addition of this winged beast, sleeping became far more important. This is due to the fact that in survival mode without sleeping for 3 or more days players will be plagued by Phantoms.

#4 Creeper

As many Minecrafters know, the creeper is an OG mob and one that almost symbolizes Minecraft as a whole.

Creepers are well documented experts in making players rage. This is through sneaking up on gamers and blowing up when they least expect it, making them infamous within both pop culture and the Minecraft community.

#3 Horse

Pre Minecraft 1.6 was a tough time for keen explorers due to the absence of a reliably fast method of getting around.

With their highly manouverable nature, horses came about and changed everything. By taming one of these commonly spawned mobs, players could finally traverse land much quicker. This made exploring faraway lands much more viable.

#2 Villager

Blessed with an in-depth trading system, villagers were a fancy addition to Minecraft beta version 1.9 pre release.

While many updates have that been applied to vilagers over the year, their complex trading system now grants players access to many items that otherwise wouldn't be possible to obtain without lots of grinding.

#1 Ender Dragon

Last but definitely not least is the Ender Dragon. This powerful mob was added in Minecraft version beta 1.9 and is currently pivitol to the main storyline for Minecraft.

While completing the objective of defeating the ender dragon is completely optional in Minecraft, many players choose to have this as their ultimate goal.

The Ender Dragon also gives the most EXP of any mob in the game, meaning those who slay this epic foe are rewarded handsomely.

