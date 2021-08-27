Top 5 new Minecraft 1.18 update features added in Bedrock beta versions

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is turning out to be the biggest update in the game's decade-long history. This update is aimed at reshaping the mountains and caves of the Overworld.

After the update split announcement in April, Mojang removed the world generation features from both snapshots and beta versions. However, Java players were still able to get the 1.18 features by downloading an official prototype datapack.

Minecraft 1.18 development has now once again begun, and developers are releasing beta versions for Bedrock Edition. This article informs players about some 1.18 features added in beta versions.

New 1.18 features added in Minecraft Bedrock beta releases

#5 - Goat horns

Bedrock Edition players can already obtain goat horns from goats. If a goat knocks its head on a solid block, it will drop one horn. Players can obtain up to two goat horns from a single goat in Minecraft.

Players can use goat horns to produce a sound similar to the illager raid sound. Developers have confirmed that it will have more usability in the full release.

#4 - Spawn closer to the world center

In Minecraft Bedrock, players would often spawn hundreds of blocks away from the world origin. In Java Edition, players always spawn close to the world origin, which is how it should be.

This issue has been fixed in the recent beta release, and players will now spawn close to the world origin(0,0).

#3 - Noodle caves

The latest Bedrock beta added noodle caves to the Overworld cave generation. Noodle caves are already available in Minecraft Java Edition. Cheese, spaghetti, and noodle are the three types of noise cave coming in the 1.18 update. Noodle caves are similar to spaghetti but thinner and claustrophobic.

#2 - Large ore veins

Ore veins (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft 1.18 update is going to expand caves much more than anyone ever imagined. As caves became deeper and bigger, ore distribution was also changed. Players will also come across large ore veins of iron and copper ores. These veins will stretch for long distances and can contain tons of ore blocks.

#1 - Cave biomes

Cave biomes (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft Bedrock Edition was first to receive sub-mountain biomes, whereas Java players received cave biomes. Anyways, cave biomes are now finally available to Bedrock Edition. As of now, players can find lush caves and dripstone caves in the beta version.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod