Top 5 players to watch in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17

The Minecraft Championship is a monthly event organized by Noxcrew and Scott Smajor. It has been quite some time since the seventeenth MCC event was revealed. The event starts on September 18, 2021 at 8 PM BST.

As usual, forty streamers will be participating in it, and ten teams will be formed. Teams will have to play multiple mini-games and they will be eliminated based on the coins they have managed to earn.

Best players to watch in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17

5) TommyInnit

TommyInnit (Image via TommyInnit/YouTube)

TommyInnit is well known for his real-life streams as well as his Minecraft content. Like others on this list, he has participated in many MCC events before. Sadly, he has only won once when he played MCC 4 along with Technoblade, Wilbur Soot, and Ph1LzA.

This time, TommyInnit is in Team Cyan Coyotes with KarlJacobs, Dream, and Ponk. MCC 17 could become Tommy's second win as he will be playing with Dream, who has won four times in MCC.

4) Wilbur Soot

Wilbur Soot (Image via Wilbur Soot on Twitch)

Wilbur Soot is one of the oldest MCC players. He has played in all of the MCCs to date. Wilbur Soot has two MCC wins, and the last time he won was at Minecraft Championship 12.

Wilbur Soot is part of Yellow Yaks in MCC 17 with Ranboo, Shubble, and Smajor1995. Watching Ranboo and Wilbur team up is something fans would definitely not want to miss.

3) Ph1Lza

Philza (Image via Twitch/Philza)

Hardcore is the most challenging game mode in Minecraft and Ph1LzA is the master of it. He has streamed hardcore Minecraft on Twitch for quite some time and has survived in one of his hardcore worlds for more than five years.

Fans should keep a keen eye on the king of Minecraft Hardcore. Phi1Lza is going to participate as a member of Blue Bats along with Sneegsnag, King_Burren, and Wisp.

2) Dream

Dream (Image via YouTube/Dream)

Dream is one of the fastest-growing Minecraft streamers. His parkour skills in the game are arguably some of the best, and he is extremely fast at strategizing and executing his plans. Dream has won the last two Minecraft Championships and based on his recent performance, fans can possibly expect him to achieve yet another win.

1) HBomb94

HBomb94 is a very consistent player who has participated in every MCC tournament except the tenth one. He is already at four MCC wins and will be receiving a special medal if he gets to five wins before any other player does.

In MCC 17, HBomb94 is a member of Purple Pandas and will play alongside Rendog, InTheLittleWood, and Cubfan135.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinions of its writer.

