Top 5 players to watch in Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars

The next Minecraft Championship (MCC) is scheduled to commence today at 8.00 pm GMT. This time around, things will be slightly different as this tournament is a special themed event.

Forty streamers who have been previously crowned MCC winners at least once will form ten teams. All the details regarding teams and participating streamers were revealed a while ago.

Best players to watch in Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars

5) Blushi

Blushi is a relatively small Minecraft content creator who is best known for her Hypixel videos. She played and won the Minecraft Championship Rising tournament, which was a tournament for upcoming streamers.

MCC All-Stars will be her second MCC tournament, and it would definitely be interesting to see how she performs.

4) jojosolos

Watch them in MCC All-Stars on Saturday November 13th at 8pm GMT! 👑 Announcing team Cyan Coyotes 👑

The MCC All-Stars will be the second MCC tournament for jojosolos as well. On the same team as Blushi, she had won the Minecraft Championship Rising and received the invitation.

jojosolos is best known for her variety content and collaborations with other Minecraft content creators and is the highest-ranked female competitor at the event so far.

3) Dream

Dream's Minecraft skin (Image via Dream)

Dream is one of the most entertaining Minecraft content creators of all time and has taken part in every MCC since its sixth iteration. In almost every MCC tournament, Dream finds a way to impress viewers by pulling intelligent plays.

As of now, Dream has a total of four wins, the highest in the tournament. This time, Dream has teamed up with his friends Sapnap, GeorgeNotFound, and BadBoyHalo. So, fans can definitely expect to see some extraordinary team plays from the Team Red Rabbits.

2) GeorgeNotFound

Watch them in MCC All-Stars on Saturday November 13th at 8pm GMT! 👑 Announcing team Red Rabbits 👑

GeorgeNotFound is a well-known Minecraft content creator who can often be seen in Dream's videos. George has won the Minecraft Championship twice, and one of the times he had won, he was on the same team as Dream.

With him teaming up with Dream again, fans expect his team to make it to the top three at the very least.

1) HBomb94

Along with Dream, HBomb94 also has four MCC wins. He has also been one of, if not the most, consistent players in MCC. Six out of the total number of times HBomb94 has played in MCCs, his team has been in the first position based on the total coins collected.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

