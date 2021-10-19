Top 5 potions that can save your life in Minecraft

Minecraft potions are craftable items that can invoke a variety of unique status effects upon entities.

Although there is a wide range of different potions in the game, some are much more useful than others and can even be lifesaving in some circumstances.

Potions are also vital when playing Minecraft PvP servers, and using the correct potions can be a matter of life and death.

Minecraft: Top 5 potions that are particularly lifesaving

5) Fire Resistance

Fire resistance potions, as the name suggests, provide resistance to heat-related damage in Minecraft. This also shields players from lava damage, which is extremely useful while mining at low levels for precious and rare resources.

Even if players fall into lava, provided their reactions are quick enough, they may just be able to save their life by chugging one of these helpful potions.

4) Strength

Although the strength potion will not provide players with any extra health or resistance to damage, it is a critical potion when it comes to Minecraft PvP.

Without using strength potions, players limit themselves crucially in their ability to deal damage to other entities. This, therefore, makes them much less likely to win any fights against other players.

3) Potion of Slow Falling

For those less adept with the MLG water bucket trick, the potion of slow falling can be an absolute lifesaver.

This potion causes players to fall in slow motion and also, as a result, negates all fall damage that players would otherwise experience. Gamers building at a high altitude should either become confident with the MLG water bucket trick or simply instead keep one of these potions at hand.

2) Regeneration

Regeneration potions can be the deciding factor between life and death within many dangerous scenarios within Minecraft.

One such example may be when fighting a powerful boss such as the Wither or Ender Dragon. Chugging a regeneration potion will make any type of fight a lot easier as it means players can absorb more damage throughout the period of the fight.

1) Splash potion of Healing

Fans of Minecraft PvP can attest to the splash potion of healing as one of the most critical potions in the game.

The reason this potion is used in a splash form is due to how fast it can be deployed. Players don't need to wait several seconds to finish the potion drinking animation when using splash potions, and therefore it's much faster to heal.

Whether players find themselves in an intense PvP match, fighting a boss, or even drowning, the splash potion of healing is one of the best potions to keep on hand to maximize survival chances in all circumstances.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

